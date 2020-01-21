Before there was Howard Stern on the radio, there was Don Imus. One of the most famous New York City radio "shock jocks" died December 27 at age 79.

I first discovered Imus in 1972, when RCA Music sent our college radio station a copy of his comedy album, "1200 Hamburgers to Go." Imus began in radio in 1968 at various California stations.

While on the air in Sacramento, he called the local McDonald's. Pretending to be a National Guard commander, he ordered 1200 hamburgers for the troops.

After a brief move to Cleveland, he was hired in 1971 by WNBC in New York. The airwaves were dominated for nearly 50 years by "Imus in the Morning."

Mike Lupica, a columnist for the New York Daily News, wrote recently about the Imus impact on NYC. In 1981, Don Imus was officially the most popular disc jockey in the country with about 220,000 regular listeners each day.

Lupica wrote that in 1983, after the Russians shot down a Korean airliner: "Imus went down one morning and took down the Russian flag from an array of flags at Rockefeller Center."

Imus said to his radio audience, "I'll give the Commies back their flag when they apologize for shooting innocent people out of the sky."

WNBC's radio frequency was eventually turned over to WFAN, where Imus continued to broadcast. His show began simulcasting on MSNBC television in 1991 and began national syndication to radio stations in 1993. His programs were heard by millions.

Imus raised more than $60 million for soldiers wounded in the first Iraq War. He and his wife started a working cattle ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico and millions of dollars were raised so kids with cancer could stay and experience being cowboys and cowgirls.

Imus temporarily lost his job in 2007 for making a racially insulting remark about the Rutgers University women's basketball team. He was later hired by WABC in New York, was syndicated on 84 other radio stations, and his show was simulcast on RFD-TV.

Don Imus retired in 2018. Lupica wrote, "Mornings weren't the same when he got to town, and were never the same after he left."

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com