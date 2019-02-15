BOMBERS SCORE SIX-POINT WIN

The Macomb boys basketball team got their sweet revenge against rival Monmouth-Roseville ‪on Friday night‬, defeating the Titans by a score of 42-36.

The Bombers' man defense and the Titans' stifling zone made for a defensive first half with the score being 18-9 in favor of the Titans after 16 minutes.

Ben Higgins of Macomb and Jamonny Skinner of Monmouth, both stars for their respective squads, were scoreless after the first half.

The Bomber offense would come alive in the second half, propelled by Higgins' 10 points in the third quarter.

At the end of the third, the Titan lead had been cut down to four points.

In an unpredictable last two minutes, Cameron Schultze would shine. Schultze would hit two dagger threes at crucial moments in the fourth quarter and ice the game by going 4-4 at the charity stripe with less than five seconds left.

Schultze would finish with 15 points and be the night’s leading scorer. Higgins had 12 points and Colin MacGregor chipped in six points. The leading scorers for the Titans were Rylan Heinrich and J.C. Sells, both with 11.