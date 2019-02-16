Trojans win fourth straight

Making 15 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter worked well as Dwight posted its fourth straight victory Friday night. This time the victim was Watseka as the Trojans prevailed 62-53 in a Sangamon Valley Conference contest at Kresl Memorial Gymnasium.

Leading 41-36 heading into the fourth, DTHS was hit by a foul frenzy as the Warriors put the Trojans on the line for 19 tosses. Dwight obliged by making 15 of those. Logan Graham added a pair of 3-pointers to help close out the deal. Graham finished with 17 points, with 11 coming in the final frame.

Dakota Wahl drained seven tosses in the fourth and finished with 15 points. Lane Thompson scored 7 points, Andrew Curl had 6 while Colton Holm and Cal Schultz each had 5. Brandon Ceylor, Cole Hahn and Bryson Connor threw in 2 points apiece and JC Santos had 1 point.

Dwight led 10-9 after one quarter but trailed 25-24 at the break. A 17-11 difference in the third gave the Trojans their five-point edge heading into the fourth.



