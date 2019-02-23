Mitchell wins Country Three-Point Showdown

Flanagan-Cornell's Jadyn Mitchell has extended her high school basketball career one more weekend after the senior captured the Class 1A state title in the Country Financial Three-Point Showdown Friday afternoon.

Shooting in the wide-open Redbird Arena at Illinois State University for the second time in 20 hours, Mitchell made 9 shots to win the Class 1A final over three other shooters. This puts Mitchell into the Queen of the Hill final next weekend.

Mitchell went last after leading the field through the preliminaries with 11. Mya Thillet of Chicago Hope Academy went first and made 2. Addison Miller of Mendon (Unity) was next and made 5. Erin Henze of Lanark (Eastland) was third after leading her team to the 1A championship game. She also made 5, leaving the door wide-open for the sharpshooting Mitchell.

Also advancing to the Queen of the Hill finals next weekend was Caitlin Bowersock of (Bridgeport) Red Hill who made 13 Friday night.