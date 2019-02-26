3A Prairie Central Regional game 1

By Erich Murphy

Managing Editor

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central finally got things going its way, and couldn’t happen at a better time. The Hawks opened Class 3A regional play at home with an 81-70 victory over Bishop McNamara Monday night.

Head coach Darin Bazzell said after last Friday’s loss he hoped the Hawks could put it behind them. They did, and in a big way.

Prairie Central erupted for 29 points in the opening quarter and rolled to the victory. There were some threats made by the Fightin’ Irish, but the Hawks weren’t seriously challenged.

“That start was huge for us, we came out hitting on all cylinders — 29 is a lot of points,” Bazzell said. “We really needed it.”

Believe it or not, Bishop Mac actually had the lead — for about 16 seconds. Payton Gerberding scored on a break to cap a 7-point surge and give the Irish a 9-8 lead with 3:11 left in the opening period.

Prairie Central came back with an Andrew Fox 3-pointer to regain the lead 16 seconds later. Trey Bazzell followed with a 3-pointer 20 seconds later and Jake Bachtold converted a steal with 2:26 to go for a 16-9 lead, which forced a Bishop McNamara timeout.

That didn’t cool the Hawks down, who outscored the Irish 13-4 over the final two minutes of the quarter for a 29-13 advantage.

Connor Haab nailed a triple with 3:39 left in the half for a 39-19 PC lead. Jake Crane hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to make it a 44-23 difference, which was Prairie Central’s biggest lead of the night. It was a 44-28 game at the break.

One thing was was keeping the game closer than maybe it should have been was PC running into cool periods that allowed the Irish to chip away.

“They were real aggressive, real handsy. We were sloppy and they clawed right back into it,” Bazzell said.

Bishop Mac cut the deficit to 48-40 after a tip-in from Dominik Koziol with 4:51 left in the third period. This forced Bazzell to burn a timeout.

The Hawks reacted with a 15-footer from Crane and a nice pass from Trey Bazzell to Kaden King on a cut to the basket. This made it 52-40 with 4:13 left in the quarter, but the big push came in the next 41 seconds.

King was fouled on a drive to the basket with 3:43 remaining in the third. Bishop Mac’s Gerberding was called for a technical for his reaction to the foul, which meant the Hawks were getting four free throws and the ball.

King made his two and Bazzell hit the second of his two. Prairie Central ran a set and Fox drilled a 3-pointer to make it 58-40 in what was a six-point possession.

“It was getting pretty close, that was huge,” Coach Bazzell said of the possession. “King was fouled and he made those two free throws, Fox hit a 3, that was big. I’m glad Fox hit that 3.”

Bishop Mac did cut the margin to nine with four minutes to go in the game, but the Hawks answered with a Fox basket underneath and a pair of free throws from Haab and Bazzell to make it 75-60 with 2:18 left.

“I thought we did a good job of sharing the ball,” Coach Bazzell said in pointing out the key to the victory. “We did a much better job of finding the open man.”

King finished with 20 points and Trey Bazzell hit for 18 to lead the Hawks, who will play tonight against top-seed Kankakee at 7. Fox tossed in 12 points, Bachtold added 9 points before leaving with a knee injury that likely ended his season, and Haab and Crane each tallied 7 markers. Wyatt Steidinger and Cooper Palmore each scored 4 points.