Prairie Central at the state team dual wrestling tournament

Tyler Webster was looking to score as many points as possible in the early bouts and then hope to keep Heyworth in check later. But the Prairie Central head wrestling coach was thrown a curve by Hornets’ head coach Josh Collins in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A dual team state finals Saturday.

With some of the game plan not panning out, and Heyworth beating the Hawks at their own game, the Hornets pinned Prairie Central 41-26 to end PC’s season at 32-5.

“They were more intense at the start and we got thrown off our game,” Webster said. “He threw some curveballs at me and I wasn’t as ready for it as I thought I might be. They did a great job.”

Webster’s game plan included moving some wrestlers around to different weight classes. The meet started at 182 pounds and instead of state fifth-place medalist Jake Woodrey, Webster felt 170-pound state qualifier Richard Hill could get the Hawks started.

It was close but Hill suffered a 10-9 defeat after holding a 6-5 edge at the start of the third period against Garrett Houston.

The Hawks then got into their power with Woodrey going at 195 and picking off six points with a pin of Brock Bell at 2 minutes.

Brandon Hoselton, the 195-pound state champ, moved to 220 and needed 26 second to stick Micah Stout.

Josh Woodrey, who placed fifth at 220, moved to heavyweight and was pushed to the end by Joe Lauterburg, winning 8-7 thanks to a penalty point right before he gave up a reversal.

The loss in the first bout and the minor at 285 had Prairie Central leading 15-3.

“It definitely hurt, but it’s not about one guy, it’s about 14 total,” Webster said of losing the first match instead of a hoped-for victory. “We’re not going to live and die with one person, we’ve preached a brotherhood all year, picking guys up.

“One hurts but the other 13 have to pick him up; we’ve done that all year and this time they just bested us. They were the better team today.”

A 15-3 lead was not much as the Hornets headed into their strength. The lighter weights and the aggressive style displayed was favoring Heyworth.

PC’s Braiden Travis lost his 106-pound bout 8-2 to Chance Williamson, but the Hornets followed that with their two state champions.

Wrestling aggressively from the start, Levi Neuleib pinned Abby Bergstrahl in 1:35 at 113 pounds and unbeaten Gabe Spencer pinned Harrison Ifft in 1:11 as Heyworth took an 18-15 lead.

“It’s something we really haven’t seen much this year, team’s coming at us,” Webster said. “They came at us and it definitely knocked us off our game a little bit and threw us off.”

Beginning at 106, Heyworth reeled off eight straight victories. PC’s Nick Fever was pinned in 1:18 at 126 and Jesse Karnes lost a 13-3 major decision at 132.

Collins did a little shuffling of his own by moving 138-pound state runnerup Andrew Sims back two weights. Instead, Wyatt Cotton claimed an 11-3 major on PC’s Christian Fever at 138 and Logan Spray was pinned in 40 seconds at 145 to secure the team victory.

The move Sims made put him at 152 against the Hawks’ Corbin Moser, a state qualifier at 145. It was a tough battle that Sims won 10-4, giving the Hornets a 41-15 lead.

Connor Casner got the Hawks off the snide with a pin of Ethan Quattro in 47 seconds at 160.

Logan Deacetis, state champion at 160, finished the match with a 15-0 technical fall on JJ Hopkins at 170 pounds.

“I give Heyworth a ton of credit, they came ready to go and they came out with a lot of fire and a lot intensity,” Webster said. “We knew we had to match it and one-up it; they were ready to go.”

Placing among the top eight can be seen as quite an accomplishment for the Hawks, who started just one senior.

Heyworth lost its semifinal match against Lena-Winslow, who then defeated Aurora Christian in the championship. The Hornets took fourth after falling to Vandalia.