A big second half, and 57 bench points, helped the #26 Olney Central College Blue Knights to their 24th win on the road at Southeastern Illinois College. “We played harder in the second half,” Olney Central College Blue Knights head coach Mike Burris said. “We played guys in the second half that wanted to be here and wanted to play hard.” The Blue Knights were lifted by the play of sophomore reserves Davion Warren and Tyler Witz as well as a trio of freshmen Nick Walker, JT Wheeler, and Stephon Dougherty That unit would put up the 57 bench points that helped the Blue Knights power to a 23-point victory. “We tried to reward guys who have been practicing hard,” said Burris. “Those guys gave us some good minutes off the bench.” Olney Central had to overcome a hot start from Southeastern, and Demaria Nance. The host Falcons could not miss to start the game and Nance was the catalyst. The starting guard would pour in the first 12 points of the game for Southeastern. The Blue Knights kept the game within five during this hot start for the home team. Southeastern would play right with the Blue Knights in the first half. The two sides traded leads and shots over the first 20 minutes of play. The game featured 10 lead changes and three ties, all coming in the first half of play. “We allowed them to make shots and feel good about themselves,” Burris said. “That is four games in two years where the scoreboard does not indicate the difference in ability.” Burris noted that the retooling Southeastern team has been a thorn in the side of the Blue Knights during this two year stretch of Olney Central success. The Blue Knights would look for late surge to seize the lead heading into the halftime break. The third tie was recorded after Winslow Martin knocked home a pair of free throws. The Blue Knights answered, and it was members of the bench unit that vaulted Olney Central to the lead. JT Wheeler would slice into the paint off a Stephon Dougherty feed gave the game its tenth lead change, and the Blue Knights the lead. Dougherty then put home a post hook shot to push the Knights ahead by four. After an Alex Pantellic jumper, Charlie Cochran knocked down a three pointer. Each side would hit two foul shots to end the first half, and the Blue Knights held a 50-45 lead. The second half start was the big factor for Olney Central. The Blue Knights would start the half on a 12-3 run. “The second half we came out and guarded a little bit better and was able to put some distance between us,” said Blue Knight head coach Mike Burris. The Blue Knights were rolling in the second half. Davion Warren would put his stamp on the game in the second half, where he earned a start for the final 20 minute period. Warren finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. 15 points coming in the second half of play. “Davion was tremendous,” said Burris of his sophomore. Warren, in his second game coming off the bench, has been a big lift. “Since we moved him to the bench he has been really locked in. He gave us a good lift against Shawnee and was really good again tonight.” Behind the big surge from Warren, four other Knights ended in double figures. Wade Coomer (16), Nick Walker (15), Cooper Bybee (14), and Charlie Cochran (10) all finished with double digits. The Blue Knights blitzed the Falcons in the second half, 56-38. The big lift, both in the second half and from the bench, helped the Blue Knights down the Falcons 106-83. Olney Central knows this final stretch is an important series of games. The Blue Knights are looking to put together a solid streak of games, which they have done at points throughout the season. “We have had that throughout the course of the season. When we push the basketball and share the basketball we are really good on offense. When we stay locked in, communicating, and put in a little on defense we are capable of guarding,” Olney Central College head coach Mike Burris said. “It is just having the focus. We have to understand it is down to crunch time. If you don’t bring it every single possession, and your not locked in, your season is over. We have to have that sense of urgency on both sides of the basketball if we want to have any success this next week.” OLNEY CENTRAL 106 - SOUTHEASTERN 83 OLNEY CENTRAL STATS Points: Davion Warren - 27, Wade Coomer - 16, Nick Walker - 15, Cooper byte -1 4, Charlie Cochran - 10, JT Wheeler - 7, Stephon Dougherty - 6, Jalen Moore - 5, Nathan Scott - 4, Tyler Witz - 2 Rebounds: Davion Warren - 12, Wade Coomer - 5, Charlie Cochran - 5, JT Wheeler - 4, Nathan Scott - 3, Stephon Dougherty - 3, Cooper Bybee - 2, Nick Walker - 2, Tyler Witz - 1 Assists: Wade Coomer - 6, Nathan Scott - 5, Stephon Dougherty - 4, Cooper Bybee - 3, JT Wheeler - 3, Nick Walker - 2, Charlie Cochran - 2 Blocks: Davion Warren - 1, Nathan Scott - 1 Steals: Davion Warren - 4, Nick Walker - 2, JT Wheeler - 2, Cooper Bybee - 1, Wade Coomer - 1 SOUTHEASTERN STATS Points: Demaria Nance - 25, Alex Pantellic - 16, Cam Dean - 13, Winslow Martin - 11, Nemanja Tosic - 10, Samuel Swinford - 4, Arnaud Nkusi - 2, Robert Gadson - 2 Rebounds: Winslow Martin - 6, Alex Pantellic - 6, Cam Dean - 5, Samuel Swinford - 5, Demaria Nance - 3, Nikola Radovic - 3, Arnaud Nkusi - 2, Nemanja Tosic - 1 Assists: Alex Pantellic - 7, Winslow Martin - 2, Nikola Radovic - 2, Samuel Swinford - 1 Blocks: Alex Pantellic - 2 Steals: Demaria Nance - 4, Winslow Martin - 2, Nikola Radovic - 1 UP NEXT The Blue Knights will wrap up their regular season on Sophomore Night in The Dungeon on Friday. “Huge challenge Friday,” said Mike Burris, Olney Central’s head coach. “We have to go into that game Friday ready to compete and protect our home court one last time with this group.” Olney Central will host John A. Logan with a scheduled 7:30 pm start time.