Area softball from Tuesday, with Lexington against Dwight and WFC at home against Leland-Earlville

Jayden Standish belted a grand slam and Lexington rolled past Dwight 13-3 in a nonconference softball game at Keller Park on Tuesday.

The Standish blast highlighted a seven-run fifth inning that gave the Minutemen an 8-3 lead. Dwight had held a 3-1 edge after a three-run third.

Jaya Therian had a double that drove in two runs to tie the game at 3-3. An error and a walk surrounded an out before Standish came to the plate with the sacks filled.

Standish walked with one out in the first and scored on a base hit from Dani Palmer for a 1-0 LHS lead.

The Trojans rallied in the second with their three runs. Rachel Heath walked with one out and Danielle Carlson reached on an error. Both scored on the play to give DTHS a 2-1 lead.

Kelly Deterding walked and moved into scoring position on Isabelle Schultz’s sacrifice. Schultz reached on the play, as well. Kayla Kodat walked one out later to load the bases. Deterding scored on a bases-loaded walk to J Schultz.

Lexington plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Four errors and four walks allowed the runs to score.

Heath had the only Dwight (1-1) base hit.

Katy Edwards started in the circle, going five innings. She gave up nine runs (two earned) on six hits and seven walks while striking out nine. Deterding allowed five unearned runs on four walks in a third of an inning. She fanned one.

Hannah Crouch tossed a one-hitter, gave up three unearned runs, walked six and struck out eight for the Minutemen.

Standish drove in five runs and homered. Therian had a double two RBIs while Dani Palmer and Gracy Michal each had a hit RBI. Lily Woith and Faith Keagle each singled.

Leland-Earlville 6, WFC 3

WOODLAND — Leland-Earlville scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead and went on for a 6-3 victory over Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell at WHS Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors spotted the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but pulled even in the bottom of the frame when Emily Friese went yard to left.

The solo home run made it 1-1 after one, and a run in the second gave WFC a 2-1 lead.

August Gillman led off the second with a base hit and Jaden Easton came on as the courtesy runner. Jasmine Easton reached on an error, and both Eastons’ moved up a base, giving the Warriors runners on second and third with no outs.

Both runners were still on after a strikeout and a ground out, bringing up Elise Kane. A double to center drove in Jaden Easton but Jasmine Easton was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

The Raiders put together five consecutive base hits to get to Gillman for three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. Each side plated a run in the fourth inning.

WFC’s run was scored when Jaden Easton, running for Gillman who led off the frame with a base hit, crossed the plate on an error on a Kaitlyn Walter bunt.

Jasmine Easton led WFC (0-1) with a double and two singles. Friese had two hits, including her homer, and Gillman singled twice. Elise Kane doubled and drove in a run. Audrey Jenkins and Abby Essman each had one hit.

Gillman took the loss in going the distance. She gave up six runs (four earned) on 12 hits and one walk. Gillman struck out two.