Prairie Central vs. Lexington in nonconference softball

Prairie Central head softball coach Tim McGuire was anxious to get a game in before heading to Robinson this weekend. He said earlier this week that he wasn’t looking forward to getting his first real game look at his Hawks in what he sees as an important weekend.

After El Paso-Gridley cancelled the scheduled game for Thursday, McGuire was fortunate enough to get a last-minute replacement with Lexington, who had one game under its belt.

The two teams squared off Thursday at PCHS and the Hawks came away with a 17-1 nonconference victory.

McGuire started Heidi Meister in the circle and only needed her for two innings after Prairie Central tagged Lexington pitching for 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Meister walked Lily Woith to open the game, but escaped any trouble after Kenna Skaggs threw out Woith trying to steal second. Jayden Standish sent a high fly ball to center that played tricks on PC centerfielder Addison Casner before being caught.

Meister fanned Dani Palmer to end the inning.

Palmer, the starting hurler for the Minutemen, did not fare as well when she got the ball. Prairie Central batted around not just once, but twice in sending 21 batters to the plate.

Casner drew a leadoff walk and Anna Hale dropped a single to center. Lindsey Hari drove a two-base hit that drove in two runs for a 2-0 lead.

Amber Graf reached on an error and, after a strikeout by Natalie Graf, Lyndie Shumaker smacked a two-base hit that plated Amber Graf. A walk to Meister was followed by a two-run single from Skaggs.

Brianna Seeman walked to turn the lineup over for the first time. Casner followed with a base hit that loaded the bases. Jayna Leman, the courtesy runner for catcher Skaggs, scored on a wild pitch and a walk to Hale reloaded the bases.

Hale was the last batter Palmer faced as Hannah Crouch came on in relief. Crouch then offered free passes to Hari, Amber Graf and Natalie Graf that made it 10-0.

Shumaker stroked her second base hit of the inning and drove in two more runs to make it 12-0. A groundout and an error allowed Skaggs to reach as the margin grew to 13-0.

Seeman collected her first base hit of the season and the lineup turned over for the second time in the inning. Casner followed with a double that drove in two more for a 16-0 lead. Hale then doubled for her second hit of the inning, driving in Casner in the process.

Meister allowed a walk in the top of the second as Jaya Therien drew the free pass. She was left on base.

Katy Curl got the ball for the third inning and retired the Minutemen in order. Briley Hoffman took over in the circle in the fourth inning and was not as fortunate.

Lexington was able to muster a run in avoiding a shutout off Hoffman. Standish led off with a base hit and Palmer walked to start the inning. Gracy Michal singled to load the bases with no outs.

Standish scored on an error and Palmer and Michal each moved up with one out. Hoffman then fanned the next two batters to end the game.

Casner, Hale and Shumaker each had a double and single to lead the Hawks (1-0) at the plate. Hari also had a two-base hit while Skaggs, Seeman and Leman each singled. Shumaker drove in three runs and scored twice, while Casner drove in two and scored three times. Hari and Amber Graf each drove in two and scored twice, Skaggs had two RBIs and Natalie Graf, Seeman and Hale each had one run batted in.

Meister got the win with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings. Curl fanned one in an inning and Hoffman yielded a run on two hits, a walk and struck out two in her inning.

Standish and Michal had the two hits for Lexington (1-1). Standish scored the lone run for the Minutemen.

Palmer took the loss after allowing 10 runs on five hits and four walks. She fanned one. Crouch gave up seven runs on five hits and three walks to go with two punchouts.