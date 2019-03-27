Dwight baseball from Tuesday

Patience was a virtue for Dwight as the Trojans coaxed 13 walks in a 15-1 Sangamon Valley Conference baseball win against host Cissna Park Tuesday afternoon.

Dwight scored three runs in the top of the second inning and rolled from there. An error allowed Mason Tjelle to score the first run and a bases-loaded walk to Logan Graham forced home Carson Crouch to make it 2-0. The third run scored when Colton Holm reached on an error.

The Trojans scored six runs in the third inning with the help of five walks. The big hit was Graham’s grand slam that also plated Crouch, Camden Beier and Cal Schultz, which made it 8-1 at the time.

Dwight pushed its 9-1 lead to 15-1 with another six-run frame in the fourth.

Three consecutive bases-loaded walks forced in runs, and Tjelle singled in two more runs.

Cade Enerson and Holm each had two hits and Graham had a homer and drove in six runs for the Trojans (1-3). Tjelle had a hit and two RBIs and Beier singled.

Graham got the win with a seven-strikeout effort. He walked one and allowed three hits in four innings. Schultz finished up, walking one, allowing a hit and striking out one