Prairie Central baseball from Tuesday

Prairie Central scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a one-run lead, but host Metamora responded with three tallies to pull out a 5-3 nonconference victory Tuesday.

Trailing 3-2 going into the fifth inning, the Hawks put up two runs on back-to-back base hits from Carter Nowak and Nate Reed.

The Redbirds scored a run in the bottom of the first but Prairie Central tied it in the second. Metamora went up 2-1 in the third.

Nowak, Ryan Rhoda and Ty Drach each had two hits for the hawks. Reed, Rafael Macias and Dalton Strowmatt each singled.

Jackson Evans took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five. Macias finished up, fanning one and allowing one hit.