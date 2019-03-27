Knights against Hall in softball

Fieldcrest made a furious rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to force an extra inning, but Hall survived with a three-run eighth to claim an 11-9 decision in a nonconference contest at Veterans Park.

The Knights (1-2) trailed 8-3 when they came to bat in the bottom of the seventh. Alylah Fuchs reached on an error to lead off the inning. Alaina Tjaden then stroked a one-out double and Addie Goodrich singled Fuchs home.

Alivia Tjaden singled to drive in Alaina Tjaden and Jacie Sullivan tripled to plate Goodrich and courtesy runner Samantha Vazquez. Sullivan scored the tying run on Kaya Buchanan’s base hit.

Hall opened the eighth with a single, two doubles, another base hit and a sacrifice fly in taking an 11-8 lead.

Fieldcrest got one back in the bottom of the frame as Alaina Tjaden scored on Alivia Tjaden’s sacrifice fly.

Alaina Tjaden had five hits, including a two-bagger, and scored four times. Sullivan had a triple, double and four RBIs and Alivia Tjaden collected a double, single and three runs batted in. Goodrich had two hits and an RBI while Buchanan had a hit and RBI and Ella Goodrich and Aubrey McNamara each singled.

Alivia Tjaden took the loss after 5 2/3 innings of relief. She struck out seven and allowed eight runs on 10 hits. Alaina Tjaden yielded three runs on seven hits and struck out one.