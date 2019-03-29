Indians top Cheesemakers in home-opener

Isaac Nollen was effective on the mound while Nic Hendren, Ben Schuler and Kobe Fox combined for 10 hits and six runs batted in in leading Pontiac to a 14-8 victory over Monroe, Wis., at The Ballpark at Williamson Field on Thursday.

Nollen got into a bit of trouble early by walking the first two batters and giving up a base hit to the Cheesemakers’ No. 3 batter. Monroe scored three runs in the first inning.

The Indians responded with four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead. Nollen settled in with a lead and held Monroe scoreless over the next two innings. In the meantime, PTHS was padding its lead in giving Nollen a thicker cushion.

Schuler started Pontiac’s comeback with a one-out double in the bottom of the first inning. Carter Dawson reached on an error. The runners were on second and third after a Payton Amm groundout.

Schuler scored on a wild pitch before Nic Hendren singled to center to drive in Dawson and make it a 3-2 game.

Fox followed with a base hit and Trevor Sexton was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Evan Trevino. Trevino delivered a two-run base hit to put PTHS up 4-3.

A two-out rally in the second inning pushed Pontiac’s advantage to 8-3. Pulliam was hit by a pitch between fly outs. Pulliam stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Dawson’s base hit.

Amm also singled and Hendren followed with a base hit that plated Dawson. Amm scored on Hendren’s steal of second. Hendren crossed the plate on Fox’s doubled for a five-run lead.

Trevino scored in the third inning on Schuler’s base hit.

A hard-luck error on left fielder Eric Watson allowed two runs to score and the Pontiac lead slipped to 9-5 after four innings. For Nollen, that was it. He left with a four-run lead after the Tribe added one more tally before Amm took the ball. Hendren scored on a Fox single that made it 10-5.

The Cheesemakers got to Amm for three runs in the top of the fifth that drew the visitors to within 10-8.

Already into Monroe’s bullpen, the Indians put together a four-run fifth inning to put the game away. Pulliam and Schuler each stroked one-out doubles and Amm had a run-scoring base hit. Alex Trevino singled with the bases loaded to drive in two runs to cap the scoring.

Hendren had four hits, scored four runs and drove in two for the Indians (2-2). Schuler had two doubles and a single to go with two RBIs and Fox had a double and two singles while driving in two runs. Amm had two hits and an RBI while Alex Trevino and Evan Trevino each had a hit and two runs batted in. Pulliam doubled and Watson singled as PTHS collected 17 base hits.

Nollen got the win after going four innings in the game shortened after 5½ frames due to darkness. He allowed five runs on two hits and four walks. He hit a batter and struck out four. Amm gave up three runs on five hits and fanned one in an inning He also hit one batter. Evan Trevino got the save after pitching a scoreless sixth. He hit a batter and struck out three.