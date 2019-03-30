KEWANEE — Lainey Kelly and Madelynn Uitermarkt both ripped home runs over the fence in right-center field in the fifth inning.

The swings propelled Kewanee to a 10-7 victory over Sherrard in a rain-shortened softball game on Friday evening at Northeast Park.

The two had each hit another home run earlier in the game, as well.

Kewanee scored six runs in the fifth, breaking the game open from a 4-4 score, as a steady rain quickly turned into an icy downpour.

In the sixth, Kewanee coach Rob Weston brought in Rylee Cooper to pitch in relief. After striking out the first batter faced, she issued three straight walks to load the bases. She struggled to get a grip on the wet balls. Although balls were exchanged for drier ones at nearly every opportunity, in those conditions, the balls that were used were barely “less wet” than the one in play.

Weston then brought starter Kendall Bennison back in. As the rain continued, she got an infield fly out to second and then issued another walk to send in a run. A dropped third strike to the next batter and an errant throw down the right baseline sent home two more. Bennison got the third out with another strikeout.

The umpires conferred at the midfield amid the rain, talked to the Sherrard coach, and then called the game.

“It was a solid performance before the rain came,” said Weston, whose team won for the third time this week and is now 3-3 on the season.

“We’re trending upward. We’re showing some confidence. Our seniors are playing like seniors and our underclassmen are following their lead.”

Kewanee had 12 hits in the victory.

Uitermarkt, as the second batter in the lineup, had a solo home run in the first off starting Sherrard pircher Kaitlyn Woods. Kewanee also scored in the inning when Emma LaFollette singled in Lilly DeBord, who reached on a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball.

In the second inning, Bennison reached on a base hit and Kelly his her first home run. Kewanee led 4-2.

That gave Bennison a cushion to work, though Sherrard scored twice in the third on two hits and a pair of walks. Sherrard added two more runs in the fifth after Bella Dean doubled, Woods singled, Kylie Newton got a sacrifice fly to right and Aspen Carothers singled to center.

Bennison had eight strikeouts, three walks and gave up nine hits. Weston made a defensive switch, putting Courtney Brown at first base, and the next batter lined to her to end the inning.

Woods, who struck out two and walked one, got in trouble in the fifth. Courtney Brown singled and was replaced by Kirra Garcia as the pinch runner. After LaFollette flew out and Rachael Brown grounded out, Cooper drove a single to deep right-center and Garcia was called safe sliding into home under the tag, giving Kewanee a 5-4 lead.

Bennison hit a ground rule double and took third on a steal. Then, Kelly hit her second homer.

That’s when Sherrard put Dean on the mound. It’s also when the rain, which had been sprinkles up to that point, came down more steadily.

Josie Debord walked and Uitermarkt hit her second home run to make it 10-4. Woods returned to the mound to get the final out, a grounder to third.