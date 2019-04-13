Area baseball from Friday, including Fieldcrest, WFC, EPG and Ridgeview

McKoy Allen was a do-it-all kind of guy on Friday as he led Fieldcrest to a 5-0 Heart of Illinois Conference baseball win over host Dee-Mack.

Allen had three hits and tossed a three-hit shutout for the Knights. He allowed just two walks while striking out eight in going the distance.

Fieldcrest opened the game with four straight singles. Michael Morse led off with a base hit but was thrown out stealing. Allen followed with a base hit and Derek May singled.

Landon Cook made it four in a row as his base hit drove Allen in with what was the only tally needed. May scored on a ground out for a 2-0 lead before Allen took the mound.

Allen led off the third with a two-base hit and C Shirley came on as the courtesy runner. Cook reached on an error two batters later and Shirley scored on the play for a 3-0 lead.

Hayden Carls scored on a passed ball and Allen doubled home courtesy runner T Luckey to make it 5-0 in the fourth frame.

Allen had two doubles, a single and a run batted in at the plate. Cook had a double, single and two RBIs while Andrew Perry doubled and Morse, May, Bryce Nordstrom and Carls each singled.

Eureka 28, Ridgeview 4

COLFAX — Eureka stroked 25 base hits and scored at least four runs in each of the first four innings in blowing out Ridgeview 28-4 in a Heart of Illinois Conference baseball contest.

The Hornets stung Ridgeview pitching for nine runs in the opening stanza, four runs in the second and a pair of seven-run frames before plating one marker in the fifth.

The Mustangs had some fight early by scoring four runs on the bottom of the first inning. Sean Nunamaker reached on an error that allowed Conner Robbins to score. Robbins had led off the inning with a base hit. Elijah Beitz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in Alan Kindred.

A walk to Justice Boyd forced in Nunamaker and Jace Ballenger was hit by a pitch to bring in Billy Tay to make it 9-4.

Ridgeview did manage to get at least one batter on base in each inning except the second.

Robbins, Tucker Maupin, Jalen Duncan, Tay and Beitz each singled. Beitz, Nunamaker, Boyd and Ballenger each had an RBI.

The Mustangs used four pitchers to get through the game.

GCMS 12, EPG 0

GIBSON CITY — A trio of pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone and four errors by the defense did not held as El Paso-Gridley lost 12-0 to host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game Friday.

The bad for the trio of Titans on the mound was walking 12 batters. Jacob Castleman, Caleb Lavender and Teron Fairchild also combined to strike out five and give up just two hits.

EPG’s offense wasn’t productive as Ethan Jeffreys doubled and Fairchild singled. The Titans struck out 13 times.

St. Bede 11, WFC 0

WOODLAND — After holding St. Bede scoreless through the first two innings, Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell pitching got hit over the final three in an 11-0 loss to St. Bede in a nonconference baseball game Friday.

The Bruins erupted for seven runs in the fourth to augment a three-run advantage.

The Warriors threatened to score in the second with runners on second and third and no outs, but a fielder’s choice resulted in Collin Hjerpe being thrown out at the plate and the next two batters making outs.

WFC also loaded the bases in the fifth but failed to get a run home.

Clayton Sibert and Trevor Derossett each doubled and Kyle Voytko singled for WFC.

Christian Miller started on the bump for the Warriors. Tyler Jenkins and Cody Dodge also pitched.