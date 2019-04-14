PERU — Kewanee’s eight-game win streak ended Saturday against a hard-hitting LaSalle-Peru softball team, which reached base in every inning of an 8-3 victory on Saturday at Veterans Park.

In its first turn at the plate, L-P batters smacked a triple, a single, a double — the extra-base hits reaching the fence line in left field. It then got a hit through to right and reached safely on infield hits to the left side.

Kewanee got out of the first inning with putouts at the plate and a come-backer to pitcher Kendall Bennison. By getting out in front 3-1, L-P set the pattern for the day.

L-P remained on the attack in the second game of the doubleheader, ripping 11 hits in an 11-1 game that ended after five innings. L-P scored five times on six hits in the first inning of that game.

Kewanee ended the weekend with its record at 8-5. L-P moved to 10-2.

Kewanee produced 10 hits in the first game.

Josie Debord scored two of Kewanee’s runs. She doubled to left with a first-inning double, moving over on Madelynn Uitermarkt’s base hit, then stole home. In the fourth inning she singled up the middle, again moved over on a Uitermarkt base hit and came home on Lainey Kelly’s base hit to left.

Kewanee’s Courtney Brown had three hits, two singles to right and one up the middle. Including her reaching on a fielder’s choice in the first, either she or her pinch runner, Regan Coombs, were left stranded all four times.

L-P was without regular starting pitcher Rachel Whaley; the senior was attending a music department activity.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Gibson pitched instead, her fourth appearance and first varsity start. She struck out eight and walked three.

Bennison had a walk and a strikeout in six innings for the loss.

Both teams changed their lineups in the second game.

Kewanee’s Rylee Cooper pitched. She struck out two and walked four. L-P’s Samantha Rose got the win without recording a strikeout or walk, scattering seven hits.

Uitermarkt had three hits, including Kewanee’s only run batted in. Her fifth inning single to left brought home Bennison from second base. Bennison had reached on a hit and advanced on DeBond’s hit to the left side.