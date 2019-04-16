Area baseball from Monday and Saturday

Lexington secured a 9-2 victory over Fisher with a six-run inning late in their Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game Monday.

In one of the few contests to take place, the Minutemen gave starter Josh Hardman the lead early with a run in the first inning on back-to-back doubles from Trevor Keagle and Hardman, and added two in the third for a cushion.

The Minutemen rose to the challenge of facing a two-on, two-out challenge in the sixth by getting the next five batters on base. With Colby Lainhart and Carter Little on after singling with one out, Andrew Olson got a base hit after a strikeout to give Lexington a push.

Keagle reached on an error, Hardman walked and Clayton Haase walked as the lead grew to 6-0. Tyler Grimsley then doubled with the bases loaded to make it 9-0.

Olson and Little each had three hits to pace the Lexington offense. Hardman doubled twice and Grimsley had a double, single and four runs batted in. Lainhart had two hits, Keagle had a two-base hit and Haase drove in two runs.

Hardman walked three and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out nine. Keagle finished up, giving up one hit.

Lexington-GSW

GARDNER — Lexington had trouble in a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday against host Gardner-South Wilmington. The Minutemen came up short on both ends of the twin-bill.

Tyler Grimsley took it on the chin after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He fanned four. Jordan Reimer walked two and gave up a run in relief.

Josh Hardman had two doubles while Andrew Olson singled twice and Clayton Haase contributed a base hit.

Olson led off the three-run sixth for Lexington with a base hit. Hardman followed with a double for a run batted in and Haase singled Hardman home. Haase scored later in the inning.

Lexington lost an early lead as GSW scored in each of its last four innings at bat for a 7-5 win in the second game.

The Minutemen took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on two walks and four straight singles. Despite two walks to open the inning and a single from Carter Little, Lexington was facing a two-out situation after three batters because of poor base running.

Reimer singled in the first run and Olson drove in the other with the fourth straight LHS single.

The Panthers tied it with single runs in the third and fourth frames, and then took the lead with a four-run fifth. Each side scored a run in the sixth and the Minutemen tacked on two runs in the seventh.

Hardman had a triple and single while Little doubled, singled and drove in a run. Reimer, Tanner Laesch, Grimsley and Alson each singled. Olson drove in two runs and Reimer had an RBI.

Ridgeview-GCMS

GIBSON CITY — Another Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game took place Monday as Ridgeview squared off against host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. It was th Falcons who walked off with a 6-5 victory.

It was close for the Mustangs, but a strange play allowed the tying run to score with two outs in the seventh, and then a base hit ended the game.

With three on and one out, a pop fly to shortstop Conner Robbins seemingly left the bases loaded. But a run scored on the play and the runners all moved up a base.

A pitching change brought in Billy Tay, who yielded an infield single that drove in the game-winner.

Down 2-0, Ridgeview rallied with five runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Jalen Duncan had the big hit when he doubled with the bases loaded to drive in three runs and break the 2-2 tie.

Duncan had a double and three RBIs and Sean Nunamaker singled for the Mustangs. Tucker Maupin took the loss after being tagged for all six runs on nine hits and four walks. He fanned four. Tay faced one batter, giving up a base hit.

Saturday’s Games

Dwight 11, Ridgeview 1

COLFAX — Carson Crouch was in command as he pitched Dwight to an 11-1 nonconference win over Ridgeview Saturday.

Crouch struck out 10, walked three and scattered two hits in six scoreless innings. Cal Schultz allowed a run on two hits and one walk in one inning.

The Trojans scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead.

Sean Nunamaker took the loss after giving up six runs on five hits. He struck out five. Jakob Sutton fanned one, walked two and gave up five runs on three hits. Two runs came home in the fourth inning and a four-run fifth was highlighted by a run-scoring double.

Camden Beier had a two-run single in the seventh as Dwight built an 11-0 lead.

Ridgeview avoided the shutout in the bottom of the seventh when Jalen Duncan doubled home Jace Ballenger.

Mason Tjelle had two hits and drove in three runs for the Trojans. Dakota Wahl chalked up a double, single and two runs batted in while Beier had a hit and two RBIs. Schultz doubled and Cade Enerson, Logan Graham and Crouch each singled.

Duncan had a double while Robbins, Sutton and Ballenger each singled.

Fieldcrest 22, Serena 1

SERENA — Fieldcrest erupted for two big innings in a 22-1 rout of Serena in a nonconference contest Saturday.

The Knights led 2-1 after one inning, and then scored seven runs in the second for a 9-1 advantage. Landon Cook had a two-run double as the big hit in the frame.

Fieldcrest put up 10 runs in the fourth inning inputting the game away. The Knights scored its runs meticulously as six straight batters drove in a run before the Huskers got out of the jam.

Andrew Perry notched four base hits and Ryan Naas had three hits and drove in four runs for the Knights. Cook had a double, single and four RBIs and Noah Nordstrom contributed a double, single and three runs batted in. Bryce Nordstrom and Derek May each had two hits and two RBIs and Michael Morse had two hits. McKoy Allen had a hit and two runs batted in and Hayden Carls and Andrew may each had a single.

Derek May and Naas shared pitching duties in the five-inning game. They combined for three strikeouts, two walks and allowed six hits.