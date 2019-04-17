Area baseball from Tuesday with Prairie Central, Dwight, Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell

Carter Nowak got the game-winning he wanted, just not in the fashion he had hoped. Batting with the bases loaded and two outs in a tie game, Nowak was looking for something to drive. Instead, he got plunked to force in the winner as Prairie Central walked off with a 9-8 nonconference baseball win over Gardner-South Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

The Hawks trailed GSW 8-7 entering the last of the seventh inning. Dalton Strowmatt led off with a single but Weston Cottrell and Ty Drach each struck out to put PC in a bind. A key play was Strowmatt stealing second with Cottrell at bat.

Justin Herzog kept the Hawks alive with a base hit that drove in Strowmatt with the tying run. Rafael Macias also singled and Nate Reed was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Looking for something to hit on a 2-0 count, Nowak instead took one to the body to force in Herzog with the winning run.

Highlighted by a Ryan Rhoda two-run single, Prairie Central took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Panthers answered with four runs in the second off starter Jackson Evans.

The Hawks tied it in the bottom of the second but fell behind after the Panthers scored two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth. Prairie Central scored a run in each of the those frames, and one more in the sixth to stay close.

Nowak had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Prairie Central (5-8) offense Cooper Palmore had a double and two singles with a run batted in and Reed (double, single) and Drach each had two hits and an RBI. Strowmatt also had two hits with Rhoda checking in with a hit and two RBIs. Herzog and Macias each had a hit and RBI.

Rhoda got the win in relief despite allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. He fanned five. Evans gave four runs on eight hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Seth Retter allowed two runs on three hits in a third of an inning.

Dwight 11, Watseka 1

WATSEKA — A four-run first inning gave Dwight starter Logan Graham a good cushion to work with and the senior responded in keeping host Watseka in check as the Trojans captured an 11-1 Sangamon Valley Conference baseball win Tuesday.

Actually, it was Graham who did the damage with a three-run homer as just the third batter of the game. Cade Enerson and Cal Schultz each drew walks to open the game and bring up Graham.

Dakota Wahl added a run-scoring single that plated Carson Crouch for the 4-0 lead.

DTHS added four runs in the fourth inning as Crouch delivered a bases-loaded triple. The Trojans scored two in the fifth and one in the seventh inning.

Graham was able to cruise with the lead. He allowed a run in the second but wasn’t really threatened. He struck out nine, walked one and gave up two hits before giving way to Schultz, who closed up shop.

Graham had homered, singled and drove in four runs and Crouch had a triple, single and three RBIs for Dwight (5-9). Peyton Byerley had two hits with Schultz, Colton Holm and Wahl each delivering a hit and RBI. Camden Beier also had a hit.

WFC 11, Henry-Senachwine 1

HENRY — Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell supported Collin Hjerpe with an 11-run, 11-hit output as the Warriors whipped Henry-Senachwine 11-1 in a Tri-County Conference baseball game Tuesday.

WFC scored three runs in the top of the first inning to give Hjerpe working space early. The Warriors built an 11-0 lead before the Mallards were able to score,which came in the last of the sixth off a reliever.

Hjerpe gave up three walks and one hit while setting down six on strikes in five innings.

Kyle Voytko homered and singled in driving in three runs to lead the WFC (4-9, 2-4) offense. Tyler Jenkins had three hits and Cody Dodge doubled and drove in a run.