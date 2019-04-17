PRINCETON — Kewanee sophomore Tristan Nolan was named most valuable competitor of the girls portion of the Ferris Invitational on Tuesday.

She won two events and took second in two others to earn the selection, which is made by coaches at the conclusion of the meet.

Her strongest finish was in the 300 hurdles, when she had to come from behind to win.

The event pitted Nolan against Rock Falls senior Tayler Lippenns.

Earlier in the meet, they were matched in the 100 hurdles, which Lippens won handily in 16.98 seconds.

Out of the blocks for the 300, Lippens again took the early lead. She cleared the first row of hurdles and looked strong. As they came around the turn, Lippens was still in the lead.

But on the straightaway, Nolan gained ground.

“You could almost see her take command with 50 yards to go,” Kewanee coach Chad Palm said. “As long as she cleared that last hurdle … it was good to see her get in a foot race with somebody.”

By the last hurdle she’d overtaken Lippens to cross the finish line first.

“My legs are fried,” Nolan said after the race. “I can’t feel them.”

Nolan’s time was 48.33 seconds, beating her personal best by a second. Lippens’ was 48.45.

“She’s at her best when she’s in the moment,” Palm said. “She’s got great speed and nice technique in the hurdles. When you put those two together, it can end up with a fast time.”

Tired legs notwithstanding, Palm put Nolan in the anchor slot for the 4x400 relay, which served as the meet’s closing event. With Molly Welgat at the start, Leilani Robleto on the second leg and Carley Crabtree in the third leg, Kewanee finished second in 4 minutes 46.01 seconds.

Rock Falls, which used Lippens on the first leg, won the 4x400 in 4:21.80.

Nolan’s other victory came in the high jump. She cleared the high bar at 5 feet 1 inch, meeting the state standard for sectional qualifying. St. Bede’s Christine Senica was second at 4-10.

In the 100 hurdles won by Lippens, Nolan was second in 18.25.

Rock Falls won the team competition with 252 points. Hall was second at 184 and Kewanee was third in 153. Princeton had 105, Mendota 101 and St. Bede 97.

“We had some really good times, some season bests,” Palm said, eyeing sectional, which will be May 8 at LaSalle-Peru. “We’re down to the wire. A couple of weeks to go, this is when you start clicking.”

In the shot put, Kewanee’s Tia Oliver was second overall with a distance of 30 feet, 4 inches. Ari Saucedo was third at 29-4 ½.

In the discus, Saucedo took fourth at 85-2 and Oliver was fifth at 79-2.

Jersi Warner was second in the pole vault. Rock Falls’ Lauren Moeller got over at 8-feet, Warner at 7 feet, 6 inches.

Welgat took second in the triple jump at 30-7 ½. Alyson Shafrer was fourth at 29-6 ¼.

Kewanee’s Kylie Brock was 11th in the long jump at 11-8 ½.

Kewanee senior Tyra Bond was second in the 100 in 13.78. Madison Arickx of Rock Falls won in 13.21.

In the 200, Kira Bond was seventh in 31.01 and Brock 10th in 34.08. In the 400, Maya Davis was 10th in 1:20.11.

Robleto was eighth in the 800 in 3:01.36. In the 1,600, Stephanie Martinez was eighth at 7:11.50 and Alex Henderson ninth at 8:16.20. In the 3,200, Martinez was seventh in 15:39.98 and Henderson eighth in 18:30.20.

Kewanee’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays both finished second to Rock Falls. Kewanee’s 4x100 team of Tyra and Kira Bond, Crabtee and Shafer crossed in 55.79 and the 4x200 team of Tyra Bond, Brock, Crabtree and Shafer clocked in at 2:02.42.

Ferris Coed Track & Field Invite, Hosted By Princeton High School, Tuesday April 16, 2019

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1) 252 Rock Falls Rockets

2) 184 Hall Red Devils

3) 153 Kewanee Boilers

4) 105 Princeton Tigers

5) 101 Mendota Trojans

6) 97 St. Bede Bruins

COMBINED TEAM SCORES

1) 481 Rock Falls Rockets

2) 362 Hall Red Devils

3) 343 Kewanee Boilers

4) 305 Princeton Tigers

5) 191 Mendota Trojans

6) 159 St. Bede Bruins

GIRLS RESULTS

100 METER DASH

1. Madison Arickx, RF, 13.21; 2. Tyra Bond, KEW, 13.78; 3. Denise Martinez, HALL, 13.86; 4. Christine Senica, STBE, 13.97; 5. Abby Phalen, MEN, 13.99; 6. Morgan Gonda, MEN, 14.16; 7. Sarah Croasdale, HALL, 14.23; 8. Reeana Collins, RF, 14.33; 9. Kaitlyn Storm, PRIN, 14.48; 10. Aleanna Mendoza, STBE, 15.15; 11. Ida Kappel-Boysen, PRIN, 16.35

100 METER DASH THROWERS

1. Jaelynn Henson, RF, 14.90; 2. Ari Saucedo, KEW, 15.97; 3. Rylee McGunnigal, STBE, 16.48; 4. Madison Richards, PRIN, 16.75; 5. Alexis Alejos, HALL, 20.12

200 METER DASH

1. Hannah Muehlschlegel, PRIN, 28.02; 2. McKenzie Hecht, PRIN, 28.16; 3. Madison Arickx, RF, 28.22; 4. Morgan Gonda, MEN, 29.69; 5. Mollie Dalzot, HALL, 30.14; 6. Reeana Collins, RF, 30.94; 7. Kira Bond, KEW, 31.01; 8. Twila Martinson, MEN, 31.06; 9. Maddie Hultz, HALL, 32.39; 10. Kylie Brock, KEW, 34.08; 11. Paige Kraml, STBE, 37.41

400 METER DASH

1. Xheneta Beqiri, RF, 68.04; 2. Morgan Gonda, MEN, 68.70; 3. Sarah Croasdale, HALL, 70.34; 4. Lilian Gaulrapp, RF, 72.83; 5. Bekah Workman, PRIN, 74.58; 6. Payton Giordano, STBE, 77.03; 7. Pamela Needs, STBE, 77.78; 8. Victoria Ullrich, HALL, 78.20; 9. Janice Gonzalez, MEN, 79.39; 10. Maya Davis, KEW, 1:20.11

800 METER RUN

1. Erin Porter, RF, 2:31.06; 2. Alexandra Gomez, RF, 2:34.75; 3. Jenna Parente, HALL, 2:37.37; 4. Rayghan Haase, HALL, 2:41.64; 5. Natalie Bodmer, MEN, 2:49.16; 6. Pamela Needs, STBE, 2:58.81; 7. Nubia Sajuan, STBE, 2:59.78; 8. Leilani Robleto, KEW, 3:01.36; 9. Ashten Wilson, PRIN, 3:12.61

1600 METER RUN

1. Bailee Fortney, RF, 5:49.76; 2. Bryanna Ganther, RF, 5:56.70; 3. Jenna Parente, HALL, 6:09.20; 4. Elizabeth Orwig, PRIN, 6:10.45; 5. Natalie Bodmer, MEN, 6:19.19; 6. Brady Mudge, STBE, 6:35.51; 7. Yovanna Reyes, HALL, 7:10.51; 8. Stephanie Martinez, KEW, 7:11.50; 9. Alex Henderson, KEW, 8:16.20

3200 METER RUN:

1. Calin Gaulrapp, RF, 12:55.50; 2. Whitney Schwindenhammer, RF, 13:30.41; 3. Jenna Parente, HALL, 13:54.17; 4. Elizabeth Orwig, PRIN, 13:57.64; 5. Brady Mudge, STBE, 14:02.15; 6. Yovanna Reyes, HALL, 15:39.10; 7. Stephanie Martinez, KEW, 15:39.98; 8. Alex Henderson, KEW, 18:30.20

100 METER HURDLES

1. Tayler Lippens, RF, 16.98; 2. Tristan Nolan, KEW, 18.25; 3. Macayleigh Smith, RF, 18.68; 4. Maddie Hannon, HALL, 19.20; 5. Makenzie Galetti, HALL, 20.80; 6. Elizabeth Schillinger, MEN, 21.54

300 METER HURDLES

1. Tristan Nolan, KEW, 48.33; 2. Tayler Lippens, RF, 48.45; 3. Macayleigh Smith, RF, 52.87; 4. Gertie Savitch, HALL, 56.26; 5. Maddie Hannon, HALL, 60.85; 6. Elizabeth Schillinger, MEN, 60.86

4 x 100 METER RELAY

1. Rock Falls (Madison Arickx, Macayleigh Smith, Reeana Collins, Emily Spooner), 53.95; 2. Kewanee (Tyra Bond, Carley Crabtree, Kira Bond , Alyson Shafer), 55.79; 3. Mendota (Twila Martinson, Devin Wade, Abby Phalen, Morgan Gonda), 55.82; 4. Hall (Maddie Hultz, Sarah Croasdale, Gertie Savitch, Ariana Villalobos), 56.02; 5. Princeton (Audri Jennings, Addilyn Glass, Kaitlyn Storm, Zoe Starkey), 56.79

4 x 200 METER RELAY

1. Rock Falls (Madison Arickx, Lauren Moeller, Emily Spooner, Meg Frank), 1:55.51; 2. Kewanee (Tyra Bond, Kylie Brock, Carley Crabtree, Alyson Shafer), 2:02.42; 3. Hall (Denise Martinez, Maddie Hultz, Mollie Dalzot, Ariana Villalobos), 2:04.35; 4. Princeton (Audri Jennings, Addilyn Glass, Zoe Starkey, Hope Crouch), 2:05.99

4 x 400 METER RELAY

1. Rock Falls (Tayler Lippens, Erin Porter, Lauren Moeller, Meg Frank), 4:21.80; 2. Kewanee (Molly Welgat, Leilani Robleto, Carley

Crabtree, Tristan Nolan), 4:46.01; 3. Hall (Jenna Parente, Sarah Croasdale, Ariana Villalobos, Victoria Ullrich), 4:49.47; 4. Princeton (Audri Jennings, Gwen Harris, Isabelle Gerber, Addilyn Glass), 4:55.19

4 x 800 METER RELAY

1. Rock Falls (Erin Porter, Bailee Fortney, Alexandra Gomez, Bryanna Ganther), 10:21.25; 2. St. Bede (Pamela Needs, Payton Giordano, Nubia Sajuan, Paige Kraml), 12:17.43; 3. Hall (Rayghan Haase, Katelynn Pullam, Victoria Ullrich, Yovanna Reyes), 12:27.64; 4. Princeton (Gwen Harris, Isabelle Gerber, Hope Crouch, Bekah Workman), 12:30.36

HIGH JUMP

1. Tristan Nolan, KEW, 5-01; 2. Christine Senica, STBE, 4-10; 3. Mallory Pinske, RF, 4-08; 4. Lauren Schimmer, MEN, 4-06.

POLE VAULT

1. Lauren Moeller, RF, 8-00; 2. Jersi Warner, KEW, 7-06; 3. Megan Christensen, RF, 7-00; 4. Devin Wade, MEN, 6-06

LONG JUMP

1. Kendra Cain, PRIN, 15-09.50; 2. Abby Phalen, MEN, 15-00; 3. Gertie Savitch, HALL, 14-01.50; 4. Payton Giordano, STBE, 13-09; 5. Mollie Dalzot, HALL, 13-06.50; 6. Aleanna Mendoza, STBE, 12-11; 7. Leighah Conkling, RF, 12-09.50; 8. Ida Kappel-Boysen, PRIN, 12-06; 9. Devin Wade, MEN, J12-06; 10. BreAnna Johnson, RF, 12-04; 11. Kylie Brock, KEW, 11-08.50

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Abby Phalen, MEN, 32-08.25; 2. Molly Welgat, KEW, 30-07.50; 3. Gertie Savitch, HALL, 30-00.50; 4. Alyson Shafer, KEW, 29-06.25; 5. Maddie Hannon, HALL, 27-05.50; 6. Anya Kauffman, PRIN, 27-01; 7. Belen Mendoza, RF, 26-10.50; 8. Zoe Starkey, PRIN, 26-09.50; 9. Kirsten Schick, RF, 24-06

SHOT PUT

1. Jane Barnes, STBE, 31-06; 2. Tia Oliver, KEW, 30-04; 3. Ari Saucedo, KEW, 29-04.50; 4. Kaleigh Shilkuski, HALL, 28-09; 5. Carli Wright, PRIN, 28-05.75; 6. Jaelynn Henson, RF, 28-04; 7. Alexis Alejos, HALL, 28-02; 8. Jaden Hart, STBE, 27-07.75; 9. Rachael Lage, RF, 26-04; 10. Olivia Eiken, PRIN, 25-00.25; 11. Evie Betz, MEN, 24-05.25; 12. Kailyn Jezewski, MEN, 17-11.50

DISCUS THROW

1. Jane Barnes, STBE, 99-06; 2. Kaleigh Shilkuski, HALL, 96-07; 3. Alexis Alejos, HALL, 85-11; 4. Ari Saucedo, KEW, 85-02; 5. Tia Oliver, KEW, 79-02; 6. Madison Richards, PRIN, 78-04; 7. Maddie Westcott, RF, 76-07; 8. Rachael Lage, RF, 74-04; 9. Grace May, PRIN, 67-08; 10. Rylee McGunnigal, STBE, 63-10; 11. Evie Betz, MEN, 62-09; 12. Kailyn Jezewski, MEN, 43-07