KEWANEE — Rockridge scored 10 runs in the first inning and defeated Kewanee 15-5 in five innings in baseball on Friday at Northeast Park.

Rockridge’s 13-hit onslaught also included adding two runs in the second inning and three in the fifth.

Kewanee had five hits, including two by Corbin VanDeSample and one each by Willie Terry, Griffin Tondreau and Ian Welgat.

Terry started and was pulled in that rocky first inning. Tondreau pitched the remainder of the game.