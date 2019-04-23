Good pitching and a big-scoring inning were the differences as Pontiac claimed softball and baseball wins over Olympia in Illini Prairie Conference diamond action Monday.

Pontiac 1, Olympia 0

Regan Krause and Kaelyn Leverson settled into a pitching dual on an afternoon where a strong wind was blowing in from left-center field. Krause was the better pitcher despite allowing one more hit as she hurled Pontiac to a 1-0 victory.

Krause struck out 15 and walked one in going the distance. She scattered three hits and really faced only one troubled inning.

That inning was the last of the fourth when Chloe Scroggins led off with a single and Sydnee Usherwood drew a one-out walk. Krause fanned the next batter and got a groundout to end the inning.

The Spartans also recorded a two-out single in the fifth inning and a one-out single in the seventh.

Pontiac was having trouble with Leverson, who let her defense do most of the work. She walked two, allowed two hits and struck out two.

PTHS did threaten in the second inning when Alyssa Fox led off with a ringing double to right-center. She was left stranded on second.

The Indians got their run in the third when Addison Masching coaxed a one-out walk. She took second on Sydney Barnett’s groundout, and then scored on a single to left from Amanda Fox.

Leverson then retired the next 10 Indians before Alyssa Fox walked to lead off the seventh inning. Grace Myers moved Fox to second with a sacrifice but a groundout and strikeout ended the inning.

Alyssa Fox had a double and Amanda Fox singled, driving in the only run of the game for the Indians (17-2).

Olympia took the junior varsity game 7-0. Rylee Zimmerman had two hits while Sam Johns and Georgie DiNardi each had one safety. Cami Trost took the loss in the circle.

Pontiac 12, Olympia 8

The Indians erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning and went on to post a 12-8 victory on the baseball diamond.

The configuration for baseball was the opposite than for softball and Carter Dawson took advantage by belting two home runs to lead the Pontiac charge.

Dawson launched a grand slam in the first inning to get the Indians on the board. Tyler Pulliam was hit by a pitch to open the game and Nic Hendren and Ben Schuler each drew walks to bring up Dawson with the bases juiced.

Dawson took a 1-0 offering deep to give starting pitcher Isaac Nollen a 4-0 lead before he got the ball for the first time.

Olympia got to Nollen for four runs in the bottom of the first. An error led to three runs scoring.

The Spartans took the lead in the third with two runs and added a tally in the fourth for a 7-4 advantage.

Pontiac got back on track in the fifth by plating seven runs to take control the contest. It began with a walk to Schuler, which was followed by Dawson’s second home run of the game that drew the Tribe to within one.

Payton Amm singled with one out and Alex Trevino walked before Evan Trevino reached on an error to load the bases. Eric Watson reached on an error that tied the game at 7-7 as Amm scored.

Trey Edinger, the courtesy runner for Alex Trevino, scored the go-ahead run on Pulliam’s groundout. Hendren then delivered a two-run single to center for a 10-7 PTHS edge. Kobe Fox was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the seventh run of the inning.

Dawson reached on an error in the seventh and scored on Amm’s base hit for the final difference.

Dawson added a single to his two homers and drove in six runs in pacing the offense for the Tribe (5-9). Pulliam had a double and single and Amm had two hits as each drove in a run. Hendren had a hit and two RBIs while Watson, Schuler and Alex Trevino each singled. Watson and Fox each drove in a run.

Nollen got the win after allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk in five innings. He set down five on strikes. Hendren allowed a run, a walk and struck out two in an inning of relief, and Evan Trevino fanned two and walked one in closing out the win.

Pontiac claimed the JV game 6-4 after scoring three times in the top of the seventh.

Johnny Lenox and Aaron Adcock each had two hits while Trevor Sexton doubled and George Smith, Adam Weir, Jacob Bressner and Colin Gould each singled.

Gould got the win in relief. He gave up a hit and struck out two in two innings. Bressner started, allowing four runs in three innings. He struck out three. Sexton fanned three in two innings of scoreless relief.

Pontiac-Morris

Pontiac split with Morris in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Redskins won the opener 8-2 but the Indians took the second game 3-0.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the first game as Watson doubled home Evan Trevino, and then scored on Pulliam’s base hit.

Morris scored three runs in the top of the fourth and held PTHS scoreless the rest of the way.

Pulliam allowed seven runs in five inning sand took the loss. He struck out two. Hendren allowed a run in two innings of relief.

PTHS took the JV game 3-0. Parker Francis, Alex Trevino and Smith combined to fan three and give up one hit.

Mark Corrigan had a double and single while Sexton doubled and Adcock and Francis each singled.

Pontiac’s freshmen lost an 8-1 decision to Morris. Jace Bauknecht, Corey Gesell and Tanner Legner each singled.

Legner, Blake Kuerth, Brayden Livingston and Nick Krueger pitched.