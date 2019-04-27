Area softball with Pontiac and Prairie Central

Pontiac pounded out 12 hits and got solid pitching from the Division I dynamic duo in posting a 9-2 victory over Normal Community in nonconference softball Friday at the Williamson Field Diamond.

Regan Krause struck out 10 in five shutout innings to pick up the win for the Indians (19-2). Amanda Fox, who started Pontiac’s win on Thursday, allowed two runs in two innings and struck out four.

The Indians got on the board in the second inning with a two-out rally. Peyton Trost singled to start the charge. Cami Trost came on as the runner before Maddi Stark singled to plate Trost.

Madison Weber was hit by a pitch and Addison Masching singled to send Stark home for a 2-0 lead. A Grace Myers single drove in Sydney Barnett in the third inning that made it 3-0.

Walks to Fox and Krause opened the fifth inning and led to a three-run outburst. Sydney Shepherd and Sam Johns were on as runners when Barnett singled to load the bases. The bases were still loaded after Shepherd was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice.

Johns scored on a wild pitch with Peyton Trost at bat. Trost then singled to drive in Barnett and Myers for a 6-0 lead.

Weber led off the pontiac sixth with a single and Masching doubled before Alyssa Fox had a two-run two-base hit to make it 8-1. Fox scored two batters later when Krause lofted a sacrifice fly.

Peyton Trost had two hits and two runs batted in while Masching had a double, singled and RBI. Myers had a pair of hits and a run batted in and Barnett and Weber each had two hits. Alyssa Fox doubled and drove in two runs, Stark had a hit and RBI and Amanda Fox singled.

Prairie Central 7, PBL 6

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central had trailed by three runs when it came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning in a nonconference contest with visiting Paxton-Buckley-Loda. When the Hawks had finished, they had a 7-6 come-from-behind victory.

The big hit was Lindsay Hari’s triple that tied the game. An error allowed Hari to score the game-winner.

The PC seventh began with Addison Casner drawing a walk. Lyndie Shumaker followed with a base hit and Alycia Deaton singled to plate Casner with the first run of the inning.

Jayna Leman and Natalie Graf came on as pinch-runners as Hari came to bat. Hari smacked an 0-1 pitch to right that drove in Leman and Graf and saw Hari reach third base.

Hari scored when Kenna Skaggs’ grounder was misplayed to end the game.

PBL got to Prairie Central starter Briley Hoffman for five runs in the fourth inning. The Hawks began their comeback with three runs in the fifth inning.

Skaggs and Gabby Nagel each singled to open the inning and Brianna Seeman reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners. Kate Winterland singled home a run and Casner’s sacrifice fly scored one. Shumaker then reached on an error that allowed the third PC run to cross the plate.