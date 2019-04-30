Area baseball from Monday involving Pontiac, Prairie Central

Pontiac scored early and often in posting an 11-1 victory over St. Thomas More in an Illini Prairie Conference baseball game Monday.

Patience was a factor as the Indians walked eight times and collected nine base hits while striking out just five times.

The offense got going quickly as Eric Watson led off the game with a single. He was caught stealing but Nic Hendren was hit by a pitch. Ben Schuler was then plunked and Carter Dawson singled to load the bases.

Payton Amm lofted a sacrifice fly to drive in Hendren and Kobe Fox singled to make it 4-0 as courtesy runner George Smith and Dawson each scored. Colin Gould plated Fox but was thrown out going to second to end the inning.

Two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Hendren in the second inning. Hendren delivered a two-run base hit for a 6-0 Pontiac lead. Dawson drove in a run with a fly out. He lost the RBI when Hendren was ruled out for not tagging up for a double play.

Watson led off the Pontiac fourth with a triple and scored on Hendren’s sacrifice fly. Evan Trevino drove in Smith with a base hit in the fifth inning to make it 9-0.

It was a 9-1 game when the Indians came to bat in the top of the seventh inning. A fielder’s choice and two walks loaded the bases for Alex Trevino, who singled in Tyler Pulliam. Schuler walked to force in Evan Trevino and make it an 11-1 game.

Watson had a triple and single while Hendren had a hit and drove in three runs and Fox had a hit and two RBIs. Evan Trevino, Gould, Dawson and Alex Trevino each had a hit and run batted in while Schuler and Amm each drove in a run.

Schuler got the win on the hill with a hitless three innings of work. He walked one and struck out one. Pulliam allowed a run on one hit and a walk while fanning three in relief. Fox closed out the game with two strikeouts. He walked one and gave up a hit.

Monticello 4, Prairie Central 3

MONTICELLO — A run in the fifth inning was the difference as Monticello held off Prairie Central for a 4-3 Illini Prairie Conference win Monday.

The Sages got their winning run in the fifth to break a 3-3 tie. A hit by pitch, a wild pitch and a base hit led to the score.

The Hawks got on the board first with a three-run third inning. Seth Retter led off with a walk. He moved up on Lito Macias’ sacrifice bunt. Cooper Palmore then singled on a liner to third.

Ryan Rhoda delivered a base hit with two outs to score Retter and Lyndon Whitfill singled to plate Palmore and Rhoda scored on an error for a 3-0 lead.

Monticello touched PC hurler Jackson Evans for three runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Evans looked to escape trouble after walking the lead off batter when he got the next two batters out.

But a single and double and single followed that tied the game.

Palmore took the loss after allowing one run on one hit. He walked two and struck out four in three innings. Evans went the first three innings, yielding three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one.

Carter Nowak had a double while Rhoda and Whitfill each had a hit and drove in a run. Palmore also singled.