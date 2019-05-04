Pontiac wins 21st softball game

There was little doubt that Pontiac’s Illini Prairie Conference softball game with St. Joseph-Ogden Friday was key for the Illini Prairie Conference race. A win would pretty much guarantee a league title for the Indians.

Pontiac put itself in position for an undefeated IPC campaign with an 11-0 victory over the Spartans at Williamson Field Diamond. The win gives the Tribe an 8-0 mark in the conference and a 21-2 record on the season. The Indians will travel to Prairie Central Monday to take on the Hawks with a chance to complete the table run.

Pontiac got its eighth with with some power, especially from sophomore Addison Masching, who homered twice. As noted before, New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling would say, “Masching is smashing!”

Masching, who moved from shortstop to catcher this season, belted her first homer to left-center that seemed to float over the fence. It was three-run shot that gave the Indians a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

Her second blast was a solo shot with one out in the fourth inning, making it a 7-0 game.

Masching wasn’t the only smasher for the Tribe, Madison Weber went yard for her second 10-run rule walk-off roundtripper.

The game was shaping up to be a pitcher’s duel very early as Pontiac’s Regan Krause and St. Joe-Ogden’s Zoey Witruk tangled in a scoreless first inning. Krause allowed a one-out single in the first and Witruk set the Tribe down in order.

Krause allowed a leadoff single in the second and then set down the next three Spartans on strikes.

Witruk got a little wild around the plate in the second and it came back to hurt her. Krause drew a leadoff walk and Sydney Shepherd came on as the courtesy runner. Witruk got the next two batters before walking Peyton Trost with two outs and hitting Maddi Stark to load the bases.

Weber stroked the first hit of the game for the Indians, a single to center that drove in two to give Pontiac the early lead. Masching followed with her first dinger to make it 5-0.

Alyssa Fox then walked and Amanda Fox singled before Krause singled in her second plate appearance of the inning. Alyssa Fox came home on the base knock.

The Spartans threatened in the third inning with two two-out singles but Krause wiggled out of trouble. That was the only serious scoring threat posed by St. Joe-Ogden.

Masching’s home run in the fourth made it 7-0. The Indians zeroed in on ending the game in the fifth thanks to three walks and an error.

Sydney Barnett walked with one out to begin the push to the finish. Grace Myers reached on an error and that was it for Witruk. Ashtyn Cromwell took over and offered free passes to Peyton Trost to load the bases, and to Stark to force Barnett home to make it 8-0.

Weber then ended the game with a three-run walk-off homer to right.

Weber homered, singled and drove in five runs while Masching homered twice and had four runs batted in for the Indians. Krause had a single and RBI while Amanda Fox also singled.

Bailey Dowling had two hits for St. Joseph-Ogden.

Krause struck out seven and allowed just four hits in the five-inning complete game. Witruk took the loss after allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks. She fanned three.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pontiac played a four-inning junior varsity contest and came away with a 7-5 victory. The Indians scored three runs in the first and third frames and sandwiched them with a one-run second. PTHS didn’t bat in the fourth.

Samantha Johns had a three-run homer for the Indians. Cami Trost doubled while Georgie DiNardi had a hit and RBI. Audrey Sutton, Brooke Collins and Shepherd each singled.

Cami Trost struck out three in the circle.