PTHS-BCC baseball

It took more than a month to complete, but it was worth the wait as Pontiac topped Central Catholic 7-4 in an Illini Prairie Conference baseball game Tuesday.

The game was originally played on April 4 and ended in a 4-4 tie after six innings when the rain left the McGraw Park field too wet to continue play. Makeup dates were scheduled and rescheduled until the two teams finally got to finish the game Tuesday.

The Indians trailed 3-0 before scoring four runs in the sixth inning to take a one-run lead back in April. Kobe Fox, Payton Amm and Evan Trevino each had run-scoring singles to tie the game.

Amm scored on Eric Watson’s drive to center. It was a fielder’s choice after Trevino was thrown out at second on the play, but it gave PTHS a 4-3 lead.

BCC scored in the bottom of the sixth on a Pontiac error forcing a continuance.

Fast-forward to Tuesday. Neither team scored in their first at bat, but Pontiac erupted for three runs in the eighth inning.

Fox was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Amm followed with a base hit. Alex Trevino moved the runners up with a sacrifice. Evan Trevino then grounded to second with the throw coming home. Fox beat the throw to give the Tribe a 5-4 lead and put runners on the corners.

Evan Trevino stole second with Watson at bat. Amm scored on a wild pitch before Tyler Pulliam delivered a run-scoring single to make it 7-4.

Isaac Nollen then shut the door with a three-up, three-down inning. For Nollen, it was a complete game that took eight innings and 33 days. He struck out seven, walked three and scattered five hits.

Amm had three hits and drove in a run and Pulliam had two hits and a run batted in. Carter Dawson also had two hits while Evan Trevino singled and had two RBIs. Fox had a hit and RBI while Ben Schuler and Alex Trevino had one hit apiece. Watson drove in a run.