LA SALLE — Sophomore Tristan Nolan qualified for state in two events while she and senior Molly Welgat each broke a Kewanee High School record during the girls track and field Class 2A sectional held Wednesday at LaSalle-Peru.

Points were awarded to six places. Joining Nolan and Welgat as a medalist was Kewanee sophomore Jersi Warner.

Kewanee scored 17 points and finished 11th in the team standings.

Geneseo captured the team title with 113 points, winning three individual events and two relays.

Nolan’s twin achievements

Nolan, who was on the softball team last year at this time, tried her hand at track this season and was rewarded for making the switch.

She’ll be going to the state meet at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston on May 16-18 in the high jump and the 300 meter hurdles.

Abby Reakes of Geneseo won the high jump at 5 foot 1 inch. Nolan went out on three misses at that height. But she took second place for having fewer misses than other competitors up to the point that she cleared 4-11. Herscher’s Anna Cotter also went 4-11, but took third.

Nolan then took third in the 300-meter hurdles, competing in the event’s fastest heat. Ali Rapps of Geneseo won in 46.88 seconds, followed by Tayler Lippens of Rock Falls in 47.12 and Nolan in 47.68.

Although first- and second-place finishers are the only guaranteed state qualifiers, Nolan also earned a spot by beating the qualifying standard by one one-hundredth of a second, even though she trailed at the last hurdle and stumbled at the finish.

Although Nolan finished third, her time was the fastest ever clocked by someone wearing a Kewanee uniform. The previous best was set by Kelli Goreth in 1988, who finished with a hand-held time of 48.1 seconds.

Although Nolan competed in the 100 hurdles during the season, she and Palm decided not to enter it during the sectional so she could focus on two events.

Welgat’s last two jumps

Welgat had been chasing the school triple jump record for more than a year. A season that had more than its share of weather-related postponements, limited her opportunities.

Conditions at L-P’s track, even with gusting winds of 10 mph out of the west, suited her. After three jumps, she was fairly certain of finishing in the hunt for a medal.

Now, down to her final two attempts as a high schooler, she changed her approach. She switched her takeoff to the 28-foot board.

On the fourth jump Welgat achieved her goal. She went 32 feet, 8 ½ inches. That eclipsed the school’s previous mark held by Jackie Hansen, who went 32-8 in 2007.

Having celebrated the achievement with coach Chad Palm and her teammates, she was relaxed on her fifth try. She hit the takeoff board for her hop with her toe just inside the edge. On her final try she improved to 32-9, an improvement of a half-inch.

Warner’s pole vault

Warner entered the meet as the school’s new freshman-sophomore record holder in the event. Her jump of 8-1 from earlier this season beat the mark of 8-0 set by Kim Downs in 2003.

The wind was fiercer at the outset of the meet, coming in with gusts nearing 20 mph, tamping down all the pole vaulting marks.

Warner finished fifth overall at 7-7. Samantha Spencer of New Lenox Providence Catholic won the event at 11-7, followed by Hannah Rakestraw of Geneseo at 9-7, Evie Wilson of Geneseo at 8-7 and Lauren Moeller of Rock Falls at 8-1.

Other Kewanee finishers

Stephanie Martinez competed in three distance events, going 3:22.76 in the 800, 7:18.01 in the 1,600 and 15:24.37 in the 3,200.

Carley Crabtree ran the 100 in 14.29 and the 400 in 1:12.52.

Tyra Bond went 14-10 for eighth in the long jump while Gracey Damron went 13-5. Bond ran the 100 in 13.83 and Damron ran the 200 in 31.81.

Kira Bond ran the 200 in 32.04.

Maya Davis ran the 400 in 1:23.83.

Esmeralda Diaz ran the 800 in 3:32.10.

Tia Oliver had a shot put of 29-1 ½. Ari Saucedo went 25-10 in the shot put and 82-10 in the discus.

Kewanee competed in two relays. The 4x200 team of Tyra Bond, Leilani Robleto, Damron and Welgat was 10th in 2:05.02 and the 4x100 unit of Tyra Bond, Robleto, Damron and Alyson Shafer was 12th in 57.69.

Multiple winners

Jocelynn Crowell of Kankakee won both the 100 and 200. In addition to the 300 hurdles victory, Rapps also won the 100 hurdles and ran the anchor length of Geneseo’s winning 4x400 relay. Geneseo also picked up a win in the 4x800 relay. Lydia Willis of Mendota won the shot put and the discus. New Lenox Providence Catholic won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.