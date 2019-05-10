Girls track sectionals from Thursday

Twelve events at the Class 1A state girls’ track meet will feature athletes from El Paso-Gridley as the Titans ran away from the field in winning their own sectional track meet Thursday.

There will be 12 athletes in eight events for the Titans, plus four relay teams competing next week at O’Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois in Charleston.

EPG racked up 166 points for the team win, easily outdistancing the rest of the 14-team field. Tremont was a long-distance second with 63 points. Fieldcrest and Flanagan-Cornell also competed.

EPG dominated on the track with three winning relays, a runnerup relay and four events that saw two Titans advance.

Makenna Parkhouse won the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.56 seconds and teammate Faith Graham was second sat 16.63. Parkhouse was second in the 300 lows at 48.24 seconds and Emma Betts was third but moved on with a qualifying time of 48.5 seconds.

Cate Atkins won the 3,200-meter run for EPG with a time of 11:54.78 and Sophia Allen was third with a qualifying 12:09.3. Allen turned the tables in the 1,600 by winning in 5:44.13, edging Atkins (5:44.23) by a tenth of a second.

Sophia Lowery won the 400 in 1:03.04 and Ruby Slighton was second in the 800 at 2:28.49.

EPG’s 4x100 relay team won in 50.99 seconds and the 4x200 team was second at 1:52.07. The 4x400 foursome won in 4:15.15 and the 4x800 quartet won in 10:41.77.

In the field, Tristyn Grube was second in the long jump at 16 feet, 5½ inches. Sierra Carr advanced with a runnerup push of 34-10 in the shot put.

Fieldcrest’s Ellen Hood was second in the 200 dash at 27.6 seconds to advance.

GCMS Sectional

GIBSON CITY — Mya Tinsley will try her luck at state again as the Ridgeview speedster advanced in the 100 meters and the long jump. Tinsley won the 100 in 13.45 seconds and was second in the long jump with a mark of 15-8.

Jayden Standish is headed back to state with a winning toss of 126-1 in the discus.

Dwight’s Abigail Cash won the 200 dash in 28.27 seconds to also move on to state.

Metamora Sectional

METAMORA — Prairie Central will be represented at Class 2A state by Sophia Schuler and Lillianna Ifft, who advanced out of the Metamora Sectional.

Ifft, a freshman, tied for second in the pole vault with a mark of 10-7.

Schuler placed third in the long jump but surpassed the qualifying mark with her leap of 17-1¾.