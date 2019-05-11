Pontiac Indians softball

Regan Krause was nearly perfect in Pontiac's first game at the Illinois Coaches Association softball tournament Friday evening. The Indians had some issues in the second game as they split their two pool contests.

Krause walked one batter in the five-inning contest with Grayslake, a game the Tribe won 4-0 to open its tournament slate. Krause retired the first 11 batters she faced before hitting a batter. She walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth and then retired the side for the win. For the game, Krause finished with eight strikeouts.

The game was called after five innings due to the tournament's time limit. That was fine as Krause received plenty of run support to secure the victory.

Krause helped herself immediately by doubling in the Indians' first run in the opening inning. Addison Masching led off with a hit and Amanda Fox singled with one out before Krause doubled.

Fox belted a solo home run to lead off the third inning and make it 2-0. Maddi Stark opened the fourth inning with a home run for a 3-0 lead. Madison Weber scored on a Fox groundout for the fourth tally.

Fox had a homer, single and two runs batted in while while Krause had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Addison Masching had two hits while Stark homered and Sydney Barnett singled.

Ottawa 4, Pontiac 2

Fox got in trouble in the circle immediately against Ottawa and the Pontiac offense couldn't generate enough to overcome the early deficit as the Indians lost 4-2 in the late game.

The Pirates got to Fox for three runs in the second inning and held off PTHS the rest of the way. Two errors by the Tribe led to the three unearned runs.

Pontiac got an unearned run of its own in the fourth when Fox reached on an error that allowed Masching to score. Masching had also reached on an error.

Ottawa got the run back in the fourth but PTHS answered in the sixth. Cami Trost singled to drive in Peyton Trost with one out, but that's all the Indians could muster.

Cami Trost had two hits and drove in a run while Alyssa Fox doubled and Peyton Trost and Weber each singled as the Indians (25-3) outhit Ottawa.

Amanda Fox allowed no earned runs in taking the loss. She struck out seven while giving up three hits and two walks.