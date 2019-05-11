Area softball from Friday with Dwight-WFC, Prairie Central and Fieldcrest

The fans seemed settled in for a pitcher’s duel as Emily Friese of Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell and Dwight’s Katy Edwards appeared to be dominant early in their nonconference contest Friday afternoon. Friese ended up getting more support as she shut out the Trojans 4-0.

Friese allowed just two hits, hit a batter and walked one while striking out 12 for the Warriors. Edwards took the loss after scattering seven hits and two walks. She fanned six.

It was a scoreless game until the Warriors scored in the top of the fourth inning. Sydnee Plesko reached on an error to lead off the inning and scored on Morgan Schwahn’s two-out base hit.

A Plesko single drove in Elise Kane for the second WFC tally in the fifth inning. Kane had doubled to get on base.

Friese provided the incing on the cake when she belted a two-run homer in the sixth frame. Audrey Jenkins led off with a two-base hit.

Kayla Kodat singled in the fourth inning for Dwight’s first base hit. Kodat was hit by a pitch in the first inning but Elle Sibert threw her out trying to steal. Rachel Heath singled in the fifth inning as the Trojans never really threatened to score.

Friese had a homer, double and RBI and Schwahn had two hits, including a double, for the Warriors. Jenkins and Kane each doubled while Plesko singled and drove in a run.

Kodat and Heath each singled for Dwight.

Prairie Central 28, St. Thomas More 0

Prairie Central put the game away quickly by scoring 20 runs in the first inning in rolling to a 28-0 Illini Prairie Conference win over St. Thomas More Friday.

Briley Hoffman was the recipient of such support. She didn’t need nearly that many runs as she dominated in the circle. Hoffman allowed the first two batters to reach before retiring the next nine Sabers for the win. Heidi Meister pitched a perfect fourth for PC. Hoffman struck out five and Meister fanned two in the combined no-hitter.

The Hawks got rolling with Kate Winterland and Anna Hale each reaching with singles to open the PC half of the first inning. Addison Casner then belted a three-run homer, the first of two roundtrippers for the senior in the inning.

Lindsey Hari had two doubles in the inning and Amber Graf tripled as the Hawks built an 11-0 lead.

Winterland went yard her third time up in the inning and Casner hit her second roundtripper two batters later to make it 19-0. Natalie Graf’s single drove Hari home for the 20-run lead.

Natalie Graf capped a three-run second with a run-scoring double, and Casner hit her third homer of the game in the third to complete the scoring.

Casner’s Senior Night firework’s display resulted in three homers, a single and seven runs batted in. Winterland had two hits, with a homer, and four RBIs and Amber Graf had a triple, single and three runs batted in. Brianna Seeman also had two hits and three RBIs and Natalie Graf doubled, singled and had two RBIs. Hale had two hits and two RBIs and Hari had two doubles. Gabby Nagel had two hits and a run batted in while Lyndie Shumaker had two hits. Jayna Leman had a double and RBI. Kenna Skaggs had a hit and RBI. Kiley Bazzell drove in two runs.

Fieldcrest 4, LeRoy 0

Fieldcrest shut out LeRoy 3-0 in a Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase game Friday.

Alivia Tjaden got the win in the circle and got offensive support from Alaina Tjaden with two hits. Jacie Sullivan tripled and Kaya Buchanan had a single. All three drove in one run.