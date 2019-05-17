Fieldcrest found the home field advantageous in its first game of the postseason with a 7-2 victory over Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell Thursday. The Knights will now look to win the Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional title Saturday against the top-seeded Hornets of Eureka.

Derek May through shutout baseball through six innings before allowing two tallies in the top of the seventh inning. He finished with four strikeouts while scattering seven hits.

The Knights gave their hurler a lead in the first inning, with May helping himself by getting the game’s first base hit. Noah Nordstrom doubled with two outs that drove in May and Ryan Naas, who had singled right before, making it 2-0.

Bryce Nordstrom dropped the big bomb on the Warriors’ starter Collin Hjerpe in the second inning. Andrew Perry walked and Clayton Shirley singled with one out. May reached on an error one out later, and Nordstrom sent a Hjerpe offering to the highway beyond the left-field fence for a grand slam.

Fieldcrest was able to fend off some WFC threats in maintaining its lead. The Warriors loaded the bases with two outs in the third and got out of it when Jake Albertson was thrown out trying to steal home.

Hjerpe doubled and Kyle Voytko singled to open the fourth but a double play snuffed out the threat when Hjerpe was thrown out at the playing trying to score on a fly out to center.

The Knights padded their lead with a run in the fourth inning. Shirley led off with a double and May singled him in two outs later.

The Warriors finally got on the board in the seventh inning. Voytko doubled ot lead off the frame and Christian Miller belted a two-run shot one out later to avoid the shut out.

May had two hits and drove in a run while Shirley had a double and single for the Knights (13-9). Bryce Nordstrom had his grand slam and Noah Nordstrom drove in two runs with a double. Naas and Hayden Carls each singled.

Voytko collected three hits, including a two-bagger, for WFC (7-16). Miller had his two-run homer and Hjerpe doubled. Brad Simpson and Albertson each singled.