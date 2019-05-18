State track meet

Freshman Lilliana Ifft of Prairie Central is carrying a tradition as she qualified for the state finals of the pole vault in the Class 2A girls’ state finals Friday.

Ifft cleared the bar at 11 feet in the preliminaries. She will compete in the finals today.

PC teammate Sophia Schuler registered a mark of 16-9 3/4 in the long jump but did not move on.

Pontiac’s Franchesca Smith had a mark of 34-8 1/4 in the triple jump and Tristina Einhaus had a personal-best time of 1:00.43 in the 400-meter dash. Niether advanced to the finals.