The magic number was two. Two match wins. Two victories to clinch a berth into the Class 1A State Tennis Tournament. Senior Austin Atwood, in singles, and junior Jack Bettis with sophomore Jacob Taylor, in doubles, accomplished that feat. Atwood and the team of Bettis and Taylor picked up two match wins on the Friday portion of the Sectional, clinching their bid to the state tourney. It was the last chance for senior Austin Atwood to experience the State Tournament. “It feels really good,” Atwood said of finally qualifying for the state tourney. “I have worked really hard to get there and I really wanted to go. I am really glad senior year is the year I could do it.” Olney head coach Drew Muston praised the way his senior lefty advanced on the court this year. “He worked hard over the summer,” Muston said. “Winning matches wasn’t the thing, it was work on these things. I don’t care if you don’t win a match all summer, but work on these things so you are able to do it during the season.” “He is a great leader, and a great kid.” Austin Atwood claimed wins over Daniel Kester (Greenville) and Lucas Blunier (Robinson) to clinch his berth into the state tourney. “My mindset was just to make sure you are always capitalizing on every point,” Atwood said about his mindset in the sectional. “Every single point mattered.” The lefty dropped a tough match to Kyele Mossman (Teutopolis) the sectional’s top singles player, forcing Atwood into the third place match. Standing in his way was Mason Beckham (Flora), the thorn in his side over the last few years. “This was the first time he beat the Beckham boy from Flora,” Olney coach Drew Muston said. “He lost to him last year to qualify.” Atwood upended Beckham to place third in the singles portion of the Class 1A Sectional. Heading towards the State Tournament, the Tigers head coach knows what he will get from his singles player. “He is going to give it all he’s got, no matter who he is playing,” Muston said. “Chicago kids, they throw all their studs in singles.” “He is smart, and he can play any style of play. He will be fine.” Atwood is looking forward to the competition coming up this week. “I expect a lot of really good people,” said Atwood. “I expect everybody there to want to win and do good at state. Everybody is going to be determined to beat everybody they are playing.” The senior is looking forward to the experience. “Getting to play really good people and different people who aren’t in our region,” said Atwood about what he is looking forward to at the state tourney. “Just experience state.” In doubles, junior Jack Bettis and sophomore Jacob Taylor made the second Olney team to clinch a trip to state. The Tigers’ duo defeated Josh Rosborough and Ely Parker (Robinson) and Will Kabbes and Henry Kemme (St. Anthony) to seal the trip to Chicago. Taylor, a sophomore, will be making his first trip to state. “It was very exciting,” said Taylor of clinching a berth to state. “We still had two more matches to play the next day.” Taylor is looking forward to the challenge and the increase in skill level of the competition he will face. “I am looking forward to see the different players play, and how they play up there as opposed to us down here and what I need to work on next year,” Taylor said. “I expect them to be really good because they have indoor courts and can practice all year around. They have every shot that is in the book.” His partner, junior Jack Bettis, is the grizzled state tourney veteran. Bettis played last year with the Tanner Hendrickson at state. “I know what ot expect this year, I know the level of competition,” said Bettis. “The Chicago players can play all year around because they have different resources than us.” Bettis, the lone returning Tiger heading back to Chicago will try and prepare his partner for what the team is about to face. “I got to try and get him ready, as well as I can,” said Bettis. The junior noted everyone prepares and plays differently, but he just wants Taylor to be as well prepared as possible. “He has to work himself, but I can give him pointers on things I went through last year.” Olney’s head coach knows the doubles pair has a shot to be successful. It won’t be easy, but the team has hopes. “Jack knows, we just have to get it through Taylor, about how tough it is going to be,” said Muston. “He has to be ready for some top players.” Olney will look to make an impact at the State Tournament with their singles player in Austin Atwood, and the doubles pair of Jack Bettis and Jacob Taylor. “You want to be good, which we are good, but you also have to be lucky,” said Olney head coach Drew Muston. “A lot of that comes to the luck of the draw. If you can stay away from the one through eight seeds. The nine through 16 are beatable. The one through eight are pretty salty.” “You want to have fun, but you are also there to make a good showing for Olney and take care of some business. We are going to have fun, but we are also going there to win some matches. We want to be the best southern team, we always want to be the best southern team. We want to compete and give it our best, but have fun also.” Jack Bettis, the junior doubles player, noted that it is more than just about tennis. The junior noted it is about spending time with people who have developed relationships on and off the court. “Just the experience. It is not all about tennis up there. You spend time with your team and at this point they are basically like family. You spend every day with them for three or four months and get super close with these guys,” said Jack Bettis. “It is about the tennis, that is why we are going, so we have to keep that in mind and do our best. It is more than just a tennis trip. You are going with your second family.” Olney head coach Drew Muston also had a thank you to all the parents that helped support the team all year, and that will continue to do so at the State Tournament. “Thanks to all the parents that follow us all year long,” said Drew Muston. “I know we will have parents going up to Chicago to watch too.” TEAM RESULTS 1st - Teutopolis - 28 2nd - Olney - 21 3rd - Effingham - 13 4th - Robinson - 12 T-5th - Casey-Westfield - 8 T-5th - Newton - 8 7th - Flora - 6 8th - St. Anthony - 4 T-9th - Greenville - 2 T-9th - Shelbyville - 2 INDIVIDUAL RESULTS Austin Atwood 1st Round - Bye 2nd Round - Atwood (O) def. Daniel Kester (Greenville) 6-0, 6-0 3rd Round - Atwood (O) def. Lucas Blunier (Robinson) 6-0, 6-1 4th Round - Kyle Mossman (Teutopolis) def. Atwood (O) 6-1, 6-1 3rd Place Match - Atwood (O) def. Mason Beckham (Flora) 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1 Reid Snyder 1st Round - Bye 2nd Round - Snyder (O) def. Will Leach (Shelbyville) 7-6, 6-4 3rd Round - Kaden Buchanan (Robinson) def. Snyder (O) 6-0, 6-1 Jack Bettis and Jacob Taylor 1st Round - Bye 2nd Round - Bettis/Taylor (O) def. Rosboroug/Parker (Robinson) 6-1, 6-0 3rd Round - Bettis/Taylor (O)def. Kabbes/Kemme (St. Anthony) 6-2, 6-0 4th Round - A. Deters/M. Deters (Teutopolis) def. Bettis/Taylor (O) 7-5, 6-1 3rd Place Match - Donsbach/Siner (Effingham) def. Bettis/Taylor (O) 7-5, 6-1 Cade McDowell and Jaedyn Moyes 1st Round - McDowell/Moyes (O) def. Hawkins/Inboden (Robinson) 6-2, 6-4 2nd Round - McDowell/Moyes (O) def. Suntrup/Collins (Flora) 7-6, 6-3 3rd Round - Donsbach/Siner (Effingham) def. McDowell/Moyes (O) 6-4, 6-3