PTHS netters head to state tournament

The state tennis tournament will get underway today with Pontiac being represented in the Class 1A field. Juniors Griffin Brunner and Rocco Sartoris advanced out of the Ottawa Sectional last weekend and will compete as one of the top 32 doubles teams at the state finals at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

Brunner and Sartoris are seeded 24th in the 64-team field after placing fourth at the Ottawa Sectional. Brunner and Sartoris will take on Owen Setran and Devin Greeno of West Chicago (Wheaton Academy).

Seeded third, the Pontiac duo opened sectional play by taking a bye in the first round and then rolling over a team from Ottawa 6-1, 6-3. Brunner and Sartoris were even more dominating in the quarterfinal round with a 6-0, 6-0 win over a Coal City team.

The PTHS pair came up short against the team of Michael Poppers and Brian Leim of Metamora, who came into the tournament as the top seed, in the semifinals, and then lost to the Metamora team of Brett Manwaring and Joey Shallat in the third-place match.

The team of Garrett Brunner and Clay Miller was seeded sixth in the tournament and lost in the quarterfinals to the Manwaring-Shallat team.

Ethan Finnegan fell short by one victory of reaching state in singles play. Finnegan opened with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 win in the first round and scored a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the second round. He lost 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. A win there guaranteed a place at state.