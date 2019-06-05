Senior and Junior Varsity baseball

Pontiac’s summer Indians dropped a 13-3 decision to St. Joseph-Ogden in varsity summer league baseball Tuesday.

The Indians fell behind early as the Spartans tallied three runs in each of the first three innings in taking a 9-0 lead. Pontiac scored twice in the top of the fourth but SJO responded with four in the bottom of the inning.

Pontiac got a run in the fifth but couldn’t force the game to continue.

Trevor Sexton had two hits while Corey Gesell had a hit and drove in a run for Pontiac. Tyler Pulliam also singled while George Smith and Nick Krueger each drove in a run.

Brayden Livingston took the loss for Pontiac. He had one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings. Pulliam fanned two in 1 2/3 innings and Hunter Brownsey finished up.

Pontiac Jr. Indians

Pontiac’s Jr. Indians opened its summer campaign with a doubleheader split with Toluca at home in travel league play.

The Jr. Indians are Little League- and Peanut League-age players who compete on weekends away from Jr. Baseball contests.

The 12-and-under Indians dropped a 17-4 decision to Toluca in the first game Saturday and rebounded for a 6-3 win in the second game.

In the opener, Toluca scored 11 runs in the fourth and fifth frames en route to a 17-4 win.

Myles Gilliam and Johnny Finnegan had hits for the Indians. Charlie Sipe, Trenton Blackwell, Carson Walker and Nolan Mennenga each pitched.

In Game 2, Toluca grabbed a 3-2 lead on Pontiac in the top of the fourth, but the Indians scored four of their own in the bottom half leading to a 6-3 win.

Blackwell had two hits to lead the Pontiac offense. Gilliam, Sipe, Walker, Owen Masching and Henry DeYoung each recorded hits.

Gilliam picked up the win on the mound. Finnegan, DeYoung and Mennenga each pitched.