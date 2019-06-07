A look at the Pontiac Indians softball team

What it could have been will be in question for a long time. The “if only” talk will die down what’s left is what happened. And that’s an easy thing to appreciate.

Pontiac Township High School went 31-5 on the season. The Indians finished among the top eight teams in the Class 3A and produced many records for future teams to take aim.

Like any successful team, it takes senior leadership to achieve goals and attain greatness, regardless what the goals are and what determines greatness. For PTHS, there was but one senior to lead, and the band of Indians followed the lead of Amanda Fox to the end, even in showing grace in defeat.

“They’re all just great people to be around,” Fox said soon after the Tribe lost to Bishop McNamara in the supersectional at Illinois Wesleyan earlier this week. “I couldn’t ask for better, there was no drama, everyone got along. We showed up and worked hard. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Fox got emotional, but that’s to be expected when a career such as her ends.

Fox was a four-year starter for the Indians. She registered her final strikeout on the next to last batter she faced, and got a pop fly on the infield for her final out in the circle for PTHS.

When Regan Krause came in as a freshman, head coach Nicole Hayner had an option that few coaches every get — two top-notch hurlers who can share innings all season long. And in this case, for three years.

This culminated in the softball program’s second-ever sectional title.

Having Krause take innings in the circle also meant Fox needed to be able contribute elsewhere, and she did as a slugging first baseman. This unselfish approach might have seemed normal for her, but it illustrated the need to do what needs to be done to win.

Fox also stepped in at the end of the regular season and beginning of the postseason by carrying the pitching load as Krause nursed an injury. Fox tossed a seven-inning complete game in the regional final win over U-High. She acknowledged it was a bit different having to go so deep into the game in the circle.

“We’re losing pitching, we’re losing one of the best defenders we have. We’re losing a great bat,” Hayner said after Monday’s loss. “Without her hitting this season, we don’t make that great postseason run.”

There is something to be said about that, too. It was Fox who belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning against Geneseo that turned a 1-0 deficit into a lead that was not relinquished in the sectional final.

It was the leadership of Fox that was key for Pontiac’s success. It was equally important for the rest of the club to follow its senior. What helped was camaraderie.

“I’ve grown up with all of them,” Fox said of her teammates. “They’ve been best friends since I was little. I’ve played travel ball with them. They’re a huge part of my life.”

But Fox wasn’t a one-person show, not with the talent this team has. Krause was the mirror image of Fox — a top hitter and first baseman from the right side to Fox’s left-handed stature. They shared the circle, first base, and spent most of the season batting next to each other in the order.

Then there’s Addison Masching, who started at shortstop as a freshman but moved behind the plate for her sophomore season because it was better for the team.

Sydney Barnett, Maddi Stark and Madison Weber were starters last year who moved to different positions this season to give the Indians a different look.

Barnett, who was a driving force early in the season and remained steady all season, took over third base after playing second last season.

Stark and Weber were part of the “Madison Avenue” outfield from last year with Madisyn Webster. Weber took over for Webster in center while Stark came in to play second base for Barnett.

Being able to move around and play different positions effectively was crucial for Pontiac’s success this season.

Pontiac’s regular lineup this season had one senior, four juniors, four sophomores and a freshman. That would be all five upperclassmen on the roster, which says that this was a very young team.

If there is something that could be considered a negative is how to follow up this season. Including the flex, nine returning starters from the 10 positions, four of which will be seniors, while have high expectations placed on them, especially since this Class 3A Elite Eight team will be competing in Class 2A next season.

“We want everybody else to step,” Hayner said. “They know we’ll have to come back next year and play (hard).”

Pontiac softball has been very good the past few years, and that should continue next season. A junior varsity program will help, so the numbers need to grow. But it would be easy to agree with Amanda Fox, who said in reflection of her career, “I wanted to leave the program better than (when I came in). This is something that I love, I wanted to make people around me better.”

That’s a job well done, Amanda. And, it’s a job well done Pontiac Indians. Just remember — there’s still work to do to reach that ultimate goal.