Security Finance and Lyons-Sullivan Realty played to a 2-2 tie in Peanut League play on a beautiful at the Rec-Plex Friday.

A two-run first inning gave Security Finance the early lead. Dexter Benson led off with a double and scored on Mason Dronenberg’s two-base hit. Aaron Schott drove in Dronenberg two batters later. It stayed a 2-0 game until Lyons-Sullivan came to bat in the bottom of the third.

Lyons-Sullivan scored its two runs in that frame on singles from Warren Jardine and Adam Vitzthum.

Schott had two hits while Benson, Dronenberg and Lucas Maier each doubled for Security Finance. Kenneth Vanover also had a hit.

Vitzthum and Larry Waters had a double and single to pace Lyons-Sullivan Realty. Tyler Beebe also had a two-base hit while Jardine, Tyler Newbury and Darcell Fairfax each singled.

Ehresman Performance 5, Kiwanis Club 0

Ehresman Performance did all its damage in the first inning in a 5-0 win over Kiwanis Club in the late Peanut League contest.

The first five Ehresman batters reached on base hits, including run-scoring doubles from Sam Dewald, Brady Hart and Conner Mackinson. Lincoln Stanbery also drove in a run with a hit.

From there, it was all defense as neither team scored the rest of the way.

Drew Christensen had two hits while Dewald had a double and two RBIs for Ehresman Performance. Hart and Mackinson each had a double and drove in a run. Stanbery had a hit and RBI while Rory Gonzalez, Avry Gray and Wyatt Williams each singled.

Michael Viti doubled for Kiwanis Club. Dylan Carls, Cullen Marsack and Gage Munch each singled.

Little League

Selig Group 8, Heller Motors 1

A four-run inning broke a tie game and vaulted Selig Group to an 8-1 victory over Heller Motors in an early Little League contest Friday.

Each side pushed across a run in the first inning, but Selig pitching then shut Heller’s offense the rest of the way.

A four-run third for Selig broke the tie and and made it 5-1. A two-run fourth pushed the advantage to six runs and a run in the fifth finished the scoring. Tommy Oestmann slapped a two-run double as the big hit in the fourth for Selig. Oestmann drove in another run in the fourth.

Oestmann had two doubles, a single and drove in four runs for Selig Group. Justin Tovrea had a double and single while Owen Masching and Christopher Wipfler each had a hit and run batted in. Nathaniel Zotz singled.

Austin Quick tripled, singled and drove in a run for Heller Motors.

Zotz struck out nine in his three innings of work on the bump for Selig. Tovrea fanned four in two frames. Carlito Lattin struck out three, Aiden Tamman fanned two and Ryne Mackinson set down six on strikes for Heller.

IAWC 13, Dairy Queen 5

Illinois American Water Company rebounded from Dairy Queen’s counter to strike for a 13-5 victory in the other early Little League game Friday.

IAWC scored three runs in the top of the first inning on a bases-loaded walk and two run-scoring singles. But Dairy Queen countered with four-run frame in the bottom of the inning.

DQ’s Connor Palmore had a run-scoring double while Aiden Prendergast singled to tie it at 3-3. Brayden Stroh scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

But IAWC took the punch and delivered a four-run blow in the second to take the lead for good. Four walks opened the inning before Logan Henry singled to drive in the tie-breaking run. Two more runs scored on wild pitches for a 7-4 lead.

IAWC opened the game in the fifth inning with six runs. Boden Brooks tripled to drive in the first run and scored on an error on the play. Mason Schlosser and Henry delivered run-scoring singles later in the inning.

Dairy Queen put up one run in the last of the fifth.

Noah Davis had three hits and drove in a run while Henry had two hits and two RBIs for IAWC. Brooks tripled and drove in a run and Brody Karr and Schlosser each registering a hit and RBI. Anderson Horning had a hit and Cole Marsack drove in a run.

Palmore had a double and RBI and Prendergast had a hit and drove in a run for Dairy Queen. Johnny Finnegan doubled while Joshua Hartke and Myles Gilliam each singled.

Peyton Von Holten struck out six in three innings as the IAWC starter. Horning finished up with five punchouts. Finnegan started for DQ, fanning six. Elijah Hartke struck out three in relief.

Bank of Pontiac 11, Country Financial 8

A pair of four-run innings lifted Bank of Pontiac past Country Financial 11-8 in a late game.

Country drew first blood with two runs in the top of the first inning. Talon Burgess drove in Wyatt Berry and Camden Fenton.

Bank of Pontiac responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. Two-out singles from Cayden Masching and Henry DeYoung drove in the runs.

Country answered with three runs in the second and one more in the third for a 6-3 lead. Berry scored the tying run and Fenton scored the go-ahead tally on a Ryson Eilts base hit.

Fenton had an inside-the-park homer in the third inning.

BOP took the lead in the bottom of the third with a four-run outburst. Trenton Blackwell singled in two runs and Aden Brummel scored on Aron Trevino’s hit. Blackwell scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Trevino made put Bank of Pontiac up 7-6 after scoring on another wild pitch.

Country took the lead back in the fourth inning. Kolin Cox led off with a triple and scored on an error on the play to knot the game at 7-7. Berry scored on Eilts’ hit for an 8-7 lead change.

Another four-run inning followed in the fourth for BOP to put it back on top. Brummel followed Masching’s two- base hit with a double that scored two for the lead. Brummel scored on Blackwell’s base hit and Blackwell scored later on a wild pitch.

Brummel had two doubles with a run batted in for bank of Pontiac. Masching and Trevino each had a double and single while Blackwell had two singles. Chancey Haas contributed a hit and RBI while Becker doubled and DeYoung singled.

Fenton homered, singled and drove in a run for Country Financial. Eilts had two hits and an RBI while Kolin Cox had a triple and RBI. Burgess had a hit and RBI and Berry singled.

Nolan Mennenga started for Bank of Pontiac and struck out two. Trevino fanned one, Blackwell set down five on strikes and DeYoung had two strikeouts. Berry struck out seven for Country. Burgess fanned one.