Prep football schedules

Schedules for the 2019 prep football season have been released by the IHSA, and there is a twist in regard to the Pontiac area with Flanagan-Cornell moving into the 8-man game.

The season starts late this year with the first games scheduled for Aug. 30. Week 9 will be Oct. 25-26 with the playoffs beginning Nov. 1.

With Flanagan-Cornell dropping to 8-man play, the Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division will have just five teams, which might eliminate the automatic conference bid for the playoffs.

The Illini Prairie Conference will remain a 10-team league with all games being conference tilts.

IPC champion Monticello was the Class 3A state champion last season. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, champion of the HOIC Large Division, won its second straight Class 2A state crown.

Pontiac (9-2) will open its second season under Alan Kuchefski season at home against Central Catholic on Aug. 30. The Indians travel to Tolono for Week 2 (Sept. 6) and return home for back-to-back weeks against Illinois Valley Central (Sept. 13) and Prairie Central (Sept. 20).

Week 5 will be a road game at St. Joseph-Ogden followed by a home matchup against Olympia on Oct. 4. Monticello will host the Tribe on Oct. 11 with Senior Night for the Indians being Oct. 18 against St. Thomas More.

The last game of the regular season will be at Rantoul.

Prairie Central (7-3) will see its schedule basically following Pontiac’s. The Hawks, who will be led by first-year head coach Andy Quain, open at home against Rantoul on Aug. 30 and then travels to Central Catholic before hosting Tolono in Week 3.

Following the Week 4 battle at Pontiac, the Hawks will host IVC and St. Joseph-Ogden. Week 7 will have PC travel to Olympia and Week 8 will be Senior Night against Monticello. The regular-season finale will be at St. Thomas More.

The third area team to reach the playoffs last season was Dwight, and the Trojans will be looking to get back under second-year head coach Luke Standiford. DTHS will play three games outside the Sangamon Valley Conference.

Dwight (6-4) will open at Ottawa (Marquette). Following will be two straight home games as the Trojans entertain Reed-Custer and open SVC play against Seneca. Week 4 is a game at Clifton and Week 5 is on the road at Watseka.

DTHS returns home on Oct. 4 to take on Momence. Road games at Iroquois West and Hoopeston lead the Trojans into the regular-season finale at home against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, which could have playoff implications.

According to the IHSA website, Flanagan-Cornell will play 8-man football for the first time since the mid-1940s. The Falcons (0-9) will be competing in a 16-team league that will have its own state playoffs. Last season’s championship was played at Monmouth College.

Flanagan-Cornell will open its season Saturday, Aug. 31 at Elgin (Westminster Christian). The Falcons will be home on Sept. 6 against Pawnee and then Sept. 13 against Illinois School for the Deaf.

A road trip to the St. Louis will follow as Flanagan-Cornell travels to Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) on Sept. 20. The Falcons will then travel to the Wisconsin state line to take on River Ridge of Hanover. The third straight road game for FCHS will be Oct. 4 at Milford.

Home games against Judah Christian of Champaign and Cuba will follow. The regular-season ends Oct. 25 at Rockford (Christian Life).

Schedules for HOIC programs Ridgeview-Lexington, El Paso-Gridley and Fieldcrest, along with the rest of IHSA programs, are on the IHSA website (ihsa.org).