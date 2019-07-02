City Series Game 2

By Erich Murphy

Managing Editor

There will be a Game 3 for the City Series after Bank of Pontiac overwhelmed Selig Group 10-2 Monday evening at the Rec-Plex.

The Game 2 win for Bank of Pontiac gave each side a victory in the best-of-three series. The rubber game will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“I told them these guys were going to come out swinging and they did, they tee’d off on us the whole game,” Selig Group head coach Dan Tovrea said. “I knew they were going to come out and play some good ball because they had to win to stay in it.”

A five-run third inning vaulted Bank of Pontiac into the lead. BOP collected three doubles in the first four batters. Aron Trevino got things started with a two-base hit and Aden Brummel drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Trevino had taken third on a passed ball while Brummel was coaxing his free pass.

Brummel stole second before Trenton Blackwell dropped a double to right-center that drove in both runners for a 2-0 lead.

Henry DeYoung, who started on the bump for Bank of Pontiac, helped his cause with a two-base hit that plated Blackwell to make it 3-0. Nolan Mennenga walked and Chancey Haas had an infield single to load the bases.

Zach Becker then drew a walk to force in DeYoung. Darrin Pierce walked with two outs to force in Haas for the 5-0 lead.

Lost in the outburst was a play by Selig third baseman Owen Masching, who fielded a Connor Johnson grounder cleanly and threw out Mennenga at the plate.

DeYoung yielded a bases-loaded walk to Ben Melchers that forced in Nathaniel Zotz for Selig’s first run. DeYoung then fanned Masching to get out of the inning.

Bank of Pontiac kept up the pressure by recording three straight singles to open the fourth frame.

“They were aggressive, they were swinging the bats well,” BOP head coach Matt Brummel said of his team. “They were confident they could put the bat on the ball and that was a big thing for them. It just took one or two to get going and it was kind of contagious after that.”

Aden Brummel, Blackwell and DeYoung each singled as BOP got the run back from the previous inning. Blackwell scored on a groundout and Haas drove in DeYoung with a base hit as the lead grew to 8-0.

Blackwell came on in relief of DeYoung to start the fourth inning and walked the first batter he faced. Blackwell then settled in and struck out the next three. Striking out was a big issue for Selig Group in this game.

“All night long, they were looking at strike three,” Coach Tovrea said. “They were swinging over their heads, swinging at the ankles, but not at the ones down the pipe — third strike, they just kept on looking.

DeYoung and Mennenga each delivered two-out, run-scoring singles in the fifth inning as Bank of Pontiac pushed toward a possible 10-run rule victory.

“They understand it enough to know that when they’re down, they have to come back,” Coach Brummel said of his team’s continued aggressiveness.

Selig scored its second run of the game with two outs in the sixth inning before Blackwell struck out Colton Woodcock for the final out.

“The last game we had 10 walks and it seemed every batter had a full count. Tonight was a total opposite, they were hitting the strike zone very well,” Coach Brummel said of his team’s pitching.

Pitching was the key for Bank of Pontiac (15-3). The duo of DeYoung and Blackwell each went three innings and each struck out eight batters. They combined to walk five and each allowed one run. DeYoung got the win.

Bank of Pontiac pounded out 14 hits, including three doubles. DeYoung had a double, two singles and drove in three runs to lead the BOP offense. Blackwell had a double, single and two runs batted in while Mennenga contribute two hits and two RBIs. Haas had two hits and drove in a run and Brummel singled twice. Pierce had a hit and RBI with Trevino registering a two-base hit and Johnson netting a single. Becker drove in a run.

Tommy Oestmann had three hits for Selig Group (11-4-1). Carson Walker had two hits and A.J. DeLong singled. Melchers and Masching each had a run batted in.

Zotz took the loss for Selig. He gave up five runs and struck out four. Tovrea gave up three runs and fanned four while Melchers yielded two runs and struck out two. Oestmann finished up, striking out one.