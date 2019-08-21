Coming off a 4-5 season, the B/WP football program is ready to get back to work and back to the postseason after a one-year absence.

And while the Sparclones are hungry, they are battling many of the problems other area schools are contending with this fall.

“We got a pretty good group of kids, but we are a little low on numbers, as I’m sure everybody will tell you,” BWP coach David Roddis said. “We have six seniors, which is hard for us at times, but we have a good group of juniors to help. We will count on sophomores a lot more than we have in the past though.”

A year ago, the defense did all it could for BWP, allowing 24.333 points per game, but the offense had its struggles, averaging just over 20 points per contest.

“Our defense was OK last year, I think we’ll be just as good defensively this year because we have a good linebacking group returning and some linemen experience now defensively,” Roddis said. “Our offense does need to catch up to them though. I think they’ve done that this offseason but we need to be tested to find out how good we are.

“We do look pretty good as we speak.”

And for the offense to succeed, it will be a new face, but familiar name leading the Sparclones into next Friday’s season opener at Abingdon-Avon.

“Offensively, we should be able to do different things this year, that’s one of the positive things to start the year off,” Roddis said. “We have a lot of different options whether we want to run inside, outside or pass the ball a little bit.

“We have a quarterback with some experience now, Will Hensley takes over for his brother, who graduated. Will had some time last year here and there and played quarterback for our frosh/soph, so we hope he can run the offense the way we want him to.”

Hensley, a junior is just one of the players Roddis highlighted as key factors to this season. His small senior class will also be called upon heavily, with Jax Hiel leading the charge.

“Every one of those seniors are going to be on the field at some time and they’re all going to be important,” Roddis said. “They got to lead they way. They’re going to be the key the whole season, how they lead and how the kids follow them.”

Leadership is key as there are still places Roddis needs to see improvement before the season gets rolling.

“There’s still some mistakes we’re making defensively DB-wise, we’re making some mistakes but that seems to come and go so hopefully we can shore things up before next week,” the coach said. “Everything on our lines, offensively and defensively, look OK, we have our assignments down but if we do decide to throw the ball, we have to make sure our running backs and wide receivers can catch the ball.

“If I have any concerns, it’s catching the ball on offense and defending the pass on defense.”