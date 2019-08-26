Golfer Riley Hansen spent the offseason flying below the radar.

She worked as a janitor at Kewanee High School and quietly honed her skill with the irons and wedges.

When she played, it was often out of town. She went to Ironwood and Weibring in Normal, as well as courses in Champaign and Peoria.

Her verbal commitment to play for Western Illinois University over the summer was almost a whisper.

And when it was time to kick back, it meant indulging her retro preferences in entertainment: listening to the Beetles, Bon Jovi and Prince and watching such TV shows as “Wonder Years” and “Stranger Things.”

“Tried to stay pretty low key about everything,” she said.

Her approach to the senior season different from the year before, when she felt the pressure of high expectations after finishing second in the state as a sophomore.

“I feel a lot better than I did last year, that’s for sure,” Hansen said. “There was a lot of pressure. I wasn’t hitting as well as I could have been.”

She kept her fitness regime simple too. Gym and weight-room workouts aren’t her style. Pushing a broom and going up and down hilly courses sufficed. “I just walk. Walking can get you in shape. Weaver Ridge is hilly. The Western Illinois course is hilly. Baker Park is really hilly.”

And this season, she won’t be alone. Kewanee will have a separate schedule for its boys and girls squads after Sept. 21 now that three other girls have joined Hansen on the team.

“I’m excited!” she says “I’ve never been on a ‘team’ for golf.”

During the first part of the schedule, Kewanee boys and girls play on a unified team.

There was a small drama as the date for the first practice approached about whether Kewanee would have the minimum required. But Natalie Yepsen, Mya Mirocha and Aspen Schwickerath signed up, giving the school its first squad.

The Kewanee boys are already underway, winning a home-opening quadrangular match. The team has Kale Stuckey, Walkyr Peed, Chaz Peed, Tyven DeVilker, Kadin Rednour, Xander Gruszeczka, Andrew Norton, Shaan Dev, Max Kelly, Emmitt Brokaw and Lucas Ensley.

The key date on the boys’ team’s schedule is Sept. 14, when it hosts the Boiler Golf Invite at Baker Park. The regional will be Oct. 7 at Oak Ridge Golf Club outside LaSalle.

Annawan-Wethersfield co-op

Coach Ann Heller has a veteran group returning — six letterwinners on the boys side. But there also is a sophomore newcomer and two freshman.

“Varsity meet you take six,” she says. “They know how the program rolls. So I’m going to have some competition for those spots, which will only help the team get better. They will get pushed.”

Junior Jacob Cathelyn is a returning sectional qualifier. Josh Sims just missed making the cut. “Our goal is to get the whole team to sectionals,” Heller says.

The other team members are Alex Ryan, Rhett Hulick, Austin Peck, Ben Ryan, Branton Robinson, Austin Chayer and Payton Wallace.

For the girls, Chloe Liichow and Hope Ericson are out. “I’m looking for better skills from them,” Heller says.