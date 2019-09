ELMWOOD — Tristan Rogers shot a 40 on the Par 35 Maple Lane course, leading Mid-County to a triangular match victory.

Mid-County had a 171 score. Elmwood was at 203 and North Fulton at 220.

For Mid-County, Kaden Willer shot 41, Trey Rogers 45 and Jaxon Willer 45.

Mid-County has an 8-5 dual-meet record.