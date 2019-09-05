GALVA — Kewanee defeated Galva 25-13, 25-13 on Wednesday.

Tristan Nolan had nine kills and Ailynn Duarte had five kills to lead Kewanee. Nolan and Duarte each had a block, too.

Kewanee is 4-3 on the season and has a match against St. Bede on Thursday.

Kendal Bennison added 16 assists, Kylie Brock had five ace serves and Emma LaFollette had two digs.

Galva fell to 0-3. Lexi Stone had three assists, Kali Yelm had nine digs while Elly Olson and Tara Anderson had a kill each.

At Toulon

On Tuesday, Stark County defeated Henry-Senachwine 25-22, 25-13.

Kelsey Berchtold had six blocks for Stark County.

Olivia Hopp and Riley Menssen each added four kills, Hopp had four ace serves, Maddie Wilson had 13 digs and McKenzie Stahl had eight assists.

Henry’s Grace Condit had five kills and and block while Hope Self added nine assists, four digs and an ace.