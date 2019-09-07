LITTLE GIANTS TOO MUCH FOR BOMBERS

The first quarter was a shootout.

The second quarter was a defensive battle.

The second half was all Canton as the Little Giants pulled away from Macomb after intermission, winning 57-14 on Friday night.

“I don’t think we tightened down, the bounces just came out way tonight,” Canton coach Cody Myers said. “I thought it was going to be a shootout the entire game, I never expected to win that game by that much.”

Both the Little Giant (2-0) and Bomber (0-2) offenses were humming early as Canton scored on its first two first-quarter possessions and Macomb on two of its first three first-period possessions in a wild first quarter that saw Canton lead 16-14 after 12 minutes.

The second quarter, the defenses settled in, not allowing a point until Canton quarterback Jake Smith hit receiver Lukas Goforth at the halftime buzzer to give the Little Giants a 24-14 at the break.

“That was huge and you know we played really well to get to that point, we made a really nice stand, they threw an incomplete pass with 1.7 left,” Macomb coach Tony Westen said. “We had inside leverage and were trying to take something away and they ran a nice out route.

“We actually had really good coverage, but it was a nice throw and a nice catch.”

That score would prove to be the momentum swing Canton needed as the Little Giants scored on their first play from scrimmage in the second half, a Cally Stein 74-yard touchdown run that deflated Macomb.

“It’s high school football, there’s certain things that work in high school football, a screen on third and long, a hitch and go, there are certain things that always work,” Myers said. “Another one is when a team that’s getting the ball after halftime scores before halftime, it can be demoralizing for one team and give an energy boost to the other. Without that, we may be still playing because the Bombers are that much improved.”

Going against a pressing Macomb offense and defense, Canton was able to find its rhythm on both sides of the ball, grinding out touchdown drives while forcing Macomb into punts and turnovers.

“We got some stops, but after those first couple drives we could not get much going,” Westen said. “We’re an offense that needs to be in rhythm and something was just off a little.

“That side of the ball has carried us and if something is off just a little, it’s tough for our defense.”

Stein would lead the way for Canton, running 24 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith would run nine times for 162 yards and two scores while completing 6-9 passes for 105 yards and a score.

Michael Meves would add two touchdown runs for Canton.

Macomb was led by quarterback V.J. Lane, who completed 9-25 passes for 131 yards, two interceptions and two touchdowns.

Lane would connect with Zach Dysart (two catches, 49 yards) and John Ogle (three catches, 49 yards) for scores.