Trojans drop home-opener

The football rivalry between Dwight and Reed-Custer, which had been interrupted by the Trojans’ move to the Sangamon Valley Conference, was renewed at Oughton Athletic Field on Friday night. The matchup pitted two teams looking to get their first win of the season. Unable to stop Comet senior Blake Foster, Dwight took the loss 35-20.

Dwight started the scoring midway through the first quarter. On the second play of their second possession, Carson Crouch broke off a 58-yard run on a counter play. Will Bergstrom followed that with a 10-yard scoring run with 5:39 left. A bad snap prevented the conversion.

The Comets roared back with a scoring drive of their own. Quarterback Dylan Garrelts threw strikes of 30 and 22 yards to set up Foster’s first score of the night — a 5-yard run. Garrelts pushed in the two-point to put the Comets up 8-6 at 3:44 in the first.

The Trojans responded with an 80-yard scoring drive of their own. Quarterback Caden Schroeder, who was 3 of 7 for 83 yards on the night, found Crouch for a 22-yard completion to get things started. Bergstrom dashed 22 yards on a sweep five plays later to move into Comet territory. Crouch added another 18-yard run before punching in a 2-yard score. The conversion failed, leaving Dwight up 12-8.

The Comets drove deep into Dwight territory but turned the ball over on downs at the Trojan 14. It looked like Coach Luke Standiford’s squad had dodged a bullet, but then, to mix metaphors, that was when the wheels fell off. Wilton Jackman fumbled the ball away setting up Foster’s second score.

After a quick exchange of turnovers — a Schroeder interception and a Comet fumble — Dwight saw a fourth down snap sail over the head of their punter. This gave RC first-and-goal at the Trojan 7. Foster punched in his third score of the night.

“That play was GT from the wildcat. Our defensive ends were just coming up the field a little too much so we couldn’t squeeze that. We knew what they were doing but just didn’t execute well on wrapping him up,” Standiford said after the game.

The teams went to the half with the Comets up 21-12.

The Trojans defense snuffed the first RC possession of the second half, giving them the ball at the Comet 27, but Bergstrom fumbled the ball away on the first play of the drive. The Comets engineered an 81-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard Foster run to go up 28-12.

“We had too many turnovers tonight,” Standiford noted. “We gave them a really short field (on the bad punt) and then when we had a short field on them we gave it away. We had chances to win.”

The 6-foot-3 Foster, taking snaps at wing back, wide receiver and quarterback, tallied his four scores on 88 yards of combined offense (52 yards rushing on 10 carries and 36 yards on three catches).

Dwight looked to fight back when Schroeder hit Crouch on a post route that went 59 yards for a score at 1:25 in the third to pull within eight. Crouch picked off a Garrelts pass on the next drive to further excite the fans but the ensuing drive ended with a Trojan punt.

Sophomore tailback Elliot Cassem punctured the Trojans hopes with a 60-yard run off a toss sweep. He would end the night with 91 yards on nine carries.

Crouch filled the stat line with 95 yards on eight carries, 83 yards on three catches, with two touchdowns and an interception. Bergstrom had 58 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

The Trojans look to get a win next week at home against long-time rival Seneca. Looking forward, Coach Standiford said, “One game on the calendar that I circle every year is the one against Seneca. We want that one.”