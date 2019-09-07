Ridgeview-LeRoy

A new approach for Ridgeview seems to be working well through the first two weeks. The Mustangs were looking to become more aerial than before and it has succeeded to the points of going 2-0.

Ridgeview is also relying a good defense to try to gain some momentum this season. The Mustangs relied on its passing and defense to defeat LeRoy 14-6 in a Heart of Illinois Conference contest on Friday.

A 32-yard pass play from Jared Leake to Xavier Moore gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead. Leake connected with Hunter Lane for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter as the Ridgeview lead grew to 14-0.

Leake was 9 of 19 throwing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off twice. Grant VanVivkle rushed for 44 yards.