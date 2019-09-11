Prep volleyball from the area with EPG, Ridgeview, Lexington, Flanagan-Cornell

An illness and an injury hit Ridgeview in the first set of the Mustangs’ Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball match Tuesday night. The situations really only provided a time delay more than anything as El Paso-Gridley overpowered the Mustangs 25-11, 25-13 at EPG.

Normally a leading power hitter for the Titans, Ashlyn Mool was the top server with 16 points from behind the line. She was also a top defender with 10 digs as the Titans improved to 9-0 on the season and open HOIC play triumphantly.

EPG’s power came from Madi Funk, a four-year starter, with 10 kills, and from Rebecca Orns, who had 6 kills.

Sami Allen contributed to EPG’s defense with 8 digs.

It was a tough match for Ridgeview, who had one player race off the floor early in the first set. The Titan Center was rather warm and humid on this night with fans placed in each corner, as well as the ones topside going full tilt.

An injury also created an issue for the Mustangs, who fell behind by 15 points before making a little rally.

Haleigh Beck had 4 kills for Ridgeview (4-3, 0-1) and Izzy Helmig made 10 assists. Ella Pierce had 2 blocks.

El Paso-Gridley took the sophomore match 25-9, 26-24 and the freshman match in two sets.

Flanagan-Cornell-GCMS

FLANAGAN — In a battle of the Falcons, it was the home Flanagan-Cornell version that came out on top with a 25-15, 25-21 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tuesday night.

Outside hitter Regan Reed led the Flanagan-Cornell attackers with 5 kills. Kayla Van Weelden contributed 3 kills and Kortney Harms had 1 kill and 7 assists. Baleigh Watson has 3 assists.

Van Weelden had 6 digs to help lead the defense. Reed came up with 4 digs.

Jessica Freehill paced GCMS with 4 kills and Mady Schutte had 6 assists.

GCMS rallied to win the sophomore match 21-25, 25-10, 15-8. GCMS scored a 25-20, 25-23 win in the freshman match.

Lexington-Eureka

LEXINGTON — Head coach Kelly Aho can be excused for being a frustrated after Tuesday’s HOIC match with Eureka. Aho’s Lexington Minutemen suffered a two-set loss to the Hornets, getting stung in overtime 26-24, 29-27.

The Minutemen, who have played as tough a schedule in the early season as anyone, dropped to 1-3 and 0-1 in HOIC play despite having a hard-hitting attack. Jayden Standish had 9 kills while Tia Hardt and Layken McGuire chalked up 6 kills apiece. Gracy Michel had 11 assists and Jules Grunloh had 9 assists. Skyler Friedmansky was the top server with 6 points, including an ace.

Standish came up with 11 digs and Hardt had 8. McGuire recorded 2 blocks.

Joan Zimmerman had 8 kills for Eureka (4-3, 1-0). Liliya Fehr had 5 points and Lynnde Dingledine registered 10 assists.

Eureka also claimed the preliminary matches, taking the freshman contest 25-23, 25-15, and the sophomore tilt 25-11, 25-14.

Unity-Clinton

TOLONO — Unity protected the home court with a 25-15, 25-18 win over Clinton in a nonconference match.

Emma Bleecher led Unity with 8 kills and Muddy Moore chalked up 5. Jayln Powell had 18 assists.