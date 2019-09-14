Dwight falls to Seneca in SVC contest

For most of a decade, a Dwight-Seneca football game meant a closely matched nailbiter with the game on the line on the last play. That was not the case at Oughton Athletic Field Friday night as the visiting Irish dominated possession to pick up a 28-6 victory over the winless Trojans.

Ted O’Boyle’s offense runs a playbook that Pop Warner would recognize. The Irish never had to leave their two tight ends and T-formation backfield while utilizing six different ball carriers on the night and only threw five passes. Two of those were on extra point conversions.

Dwight felt the Friday the 13th whammy on its first drive. After moving the ball to the Irish 29, Caden Schroeder threw in interception to TJ Van Ness.

The Trojan defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball at midfield. On the fourth play of the ensuing drive, Will Bergstrom took a handoff outside and sprinted 34 yards to score at 5:27 in the first period. Carson Crouch was stopped short on the two-point conversion.

The ensuing kickoff went to Seneca’s Ryan McCauley who returned it 26 yards to midfield. What followed was a grinding 12-play drive covering 56 yards, capped by a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Cody Carey at 11:12 to go in the second quarter. Brock Moore’s two-point run was stopped to keep the game tied.

The remainder of the quarter was an exercise in futility for both sides and the score remained tied at the half.

Seneca received the ball to start the second half and wore nearly eight minutes off the clock on a 63-yard scoring drive. Of the 14 plays, none went farther than 11 yards. Cole Underhill (45 yards on 13 carries) punched in from the 5 and converted the two-point run at 4:11 in the third, making it a 14-6 game.

Dwight turned the ball over on downs on their next possession. A pass out of punt formation was stopped just short of the first down line. That set up the longest play of the night, a 40-yard crossbuck run by McCauley with 1:24 left in the quarter. He finished the night with 72 yards on 10 carries. Carey’s pass was incomplete on the conversion but Seneca led 20-6.

Crouch, moving to quarterback, picked up rushing yardage on the next two Trojan drives, but both ended in interceptions to Irish defensive back Ben Virgo.

Seneca punched in its last score, a 6-yard run by Myles Mitchell, with 2:15 left in the game. Carey (3 of 5 passing for 22 yards) found Creighton O’Boyle for the two-point conversion. Mitchell totalled 22 yards on 6 carries.

“We just got beat at the line,” said DTHS head coach Luke Standiford. “Next week we are on the road against one of the best teams in Class 2A (Clifton Central). So, right now we are going to make some adjustments and maybe move some kids around. We’re going to have to figure out how we want to end the season.”