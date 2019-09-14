State-ranked Fieldcrest moves to 3-0

Fieldcrest is definitely making a statement to the Heart of Illinois Conference and anyone else who cares to take notice. The Knights are on a mission.

Tremont found out firsthand Friday night as Fieldcrest cruised to a 42-7 victory in a crossover contest.

The Knights, ranked eighth in Class 2A this week, displayed a devastating offensive attack with Kenton Castrejon rushing and the combination of Cory Land and Matt Lorton throwing. FHS rushed for 191 yards and the QB pair threw for 267 yards.

Fieldcrest cracked the scoreboard first with a Lorton 1-yard keeper with 5:22 left ion the first quarter. Tremont tied it at 7-7 three minutes later.

Castrejon then found paydirt on a 10-yard run early in the second period that gave the Knights a 14-7 advantage. Keegan Robbins added a 7-yard touchdown run and the FHS lead was 21-7 at the half.

Lorton and Jaxon Cusac-McKay connected for a 48-yard touchdown pass play early in the third period and Castrejon barreled in from a yard out late in the quarter as the Knights pushed to a 33-7 edge.

Land hit Henry Lorton for a 30-yard score in the final frame.

Castrejon finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Knights (3-0). Matt Lorton was 14 of 18 for 163 yards and a TD while running in for a TD. Land was 4 of 5 for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Henry Lorton had 88 yards on five catches and Cusac-McKay added 82 yards on five snares. Tisen Covington led the receivers with 89 yards on six receptions.

Not to be lost was the defense that allowed the Turks just 88 yards on the ground and 45 through the air.

The next test for the Knights will be next week against two-time defending state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.