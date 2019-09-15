Even without a top-three medalist, Ridgewood won the Boiler Invitational golf meet held Saturday at Baker Park Golf Course. Ridgewood’s four scoring participants all came in under 90, showing consistency on a typically warm late-summer morning and afternoon. Temps were in the low 80s.

Kewanee had two finishers in the top 10 and took third place in the 16-team event that marked the end of its co-ed season. The girls on the team will split off into its own squad.

Winning the event was Putnam County’s No. 2 golfer, Ian Roach. He was 4 under par going out and 2 under coming in. He had a 67 on the day.

Brimfield’s Jeremy Ott came in second at 70, Rockridge’s Drew Hall was third at 72 and Putnam County’s Ben Cyr was fourth at 76.

Kewanee’s Riley Hansen and Ridgewood’s Thomas Bumann both had 77s.

Bumann was Ridgewood’s No. 5 entry. No. 1 Ganon Greenman had an 81, No. 2 Bill Bumann had an 82 and No. 4 Wiley Hart had an 87.

Putnam County was second in team scoring. Luke Olson shot 90 and Chris Uzell 100.

For Kewanee, Mya Mirocha shot a 39 on the front nine and finished at 80. Walkyr Peed had a 90, while Natalie Yepsen and Chaz Peed each shot a 94.

Mid-County placed seventh, led by Tristan Rogers’ 91. Bureau Valley was 10th, led by Trent DeVenney’s 79. Stark County was 13th, led by Donovan Ford’s 92.