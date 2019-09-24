After another disappointing loss on Saturday dropped the Western Illinois football team to 0-4, Leatherneck head coach Jared Elliott did not mince words.

His team heads into the bye week trying to figure things out as the squad opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play against Missouri State on October 5.

“I told the team, we have a choice to make, we’re going into a bye week, there’s a lot of excuses that could be made on why we are where we are but I refuse to, it doesn’t matter, injuries, young guys, new guys, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We have to self evaluate as coaches and players what we’re doing, where our strengths are, what our weaknesses are, but at the end of the day, it’s 24-hour rule, we’re going to hurt, then we’re going to come back. It’s a new season, we’re 0-0 starting the Missouri Valley Conference.”

Players took the words and loss to heart, as they begin to figure out how to turn around the season.

“Hurt for sure, but we’re still up, everyone is staying together, everyone still believes, everyone is still working , so I’d say we’re still pretty up,” running back Clint Ratkovich said. “It sucks losing, I hate losing, but I still feel like we’re really tight.”

Western suffered more losses due to injury on Saturday, the latest coming to quarterback Connor Sampson, who was still being evaluated at the end of the game. Sampson joins a long list of Leathernecks to suffer an injury, but for the squad, it was all about working with what they have, not what they do not.

“It’s football, you’re going to get banged up and hurt, everyone has to keep pushing though it,” Ratkovich said. “I don’t think we get down on it like ‘Oh, another guy is hurt,’ I’m looking at it, he’ll be fine, we have a lot of tough guys on the team who can play through it.”

With Sampson out, Richmond transfer Kevin Johnson stepped in and did an admirable job, throwing three touchdowns as he tried to lead a WIU comeback attempt.

For Johnson, it was a situation he was ready for, whether it was Saturday only or for a longer set of games.

“It was fine, I’ve been in this position before at my old school, so I know how to step in and do my job,” he said.

Johnson also admits he could have done more, and if he is needed to do more, he will.

“I had two turnovers, so that’s not good, I didn’t help my team win,” he said. “We have to figure it out, we’ll come back in and figure it out, we’ll be fine.”

For Elliott, figuring it out is a simple explanation as he plans on putting his team through the basics during these two weeks between game.

“We have to block and tackle, we have to play fundamental football,” he said. “We’re not tackling well on defense, we’re not blocking well on offense, that’s where the game starts. To me it goes back to that, we have to get back to ground zero in scheme, right now we need to develop our team and players’ technique.”